After night of rockets, 75% of Israeli children show at Gaza area schools

Seventy-five percent of children living in communities surrounding the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip showed up at school by 9:15 AM on Wednesday, despite a sleepless night of blaring sirens due to the barrages of rockets and mortars fired by Palestinian armed groups in Gaza.



Holding a press conference outside a primary school in the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council, Education Minister Naftali Bennett said: "It was not easy for the residents here. Between midnight and the early hours of the morning, there was a series of Code Red sirens and running to shelters. I also spent the night at a family home in one of the communities [in this area] and I experienced this sleepless night myself. It's not easy, and yet 75% of the students have come to school, and I hope more will come later."







A Related Video You May Like:



President Rivlin speaks to kindergarten hit by Gaza mortar fire, May 29, 2018 (President's Spokesperon's Office)"The heated situation on the Gazan side is neither accidental nor local," Bennett continued. "The mastermind is an Iranian one and the hands are of Hamas operatives. The State of Israel is engaged in a focused and consistent campaign against the head of the octopus in Iran. The octopus is operating its arms in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza in order to harm the State of Israel. Since we are conducting an economic, political and military campaign against Iran, it is trying to divert our attention and create provocations in Gaza through one of the tentacles.""We must not drop the ball or lose focus," Bennett added, stressing that Iran is the central issue and once that is resolved, the situation will be far more calm in all the associated countries.Following the press conference, Bennett met with students at the school.