Agriculture Ministry new initiative encourages sale of Israeli produce

The Agriculture Ministry approached retail chains asking them to mark Israeli grown produce celebrating Israel 72nd Independence Day. The Ministry says they hope this move will cause encourage consumers to buy the Israeli produce.The Ministry advised that the chains will have signage on the shelves marking where there's Israeli produce. The produce usually sold without being marked with the country of origin thus making it harder for shoppers who want to buy Israeli produce to do so. The Israeli consumer protection act requires the sellers to mark the country of origin. The law makes an exception to not packaged foods, making it harder for consumers to know the origin of the produce.The head of market analysis in the Agriculture Ministry Tzipi Sabag-Pridkin said about the initiative " Consumer polls conducted in recent years show, that the Israeli public recognize the qualities of Israeli produce, from product quality, its taste or health benefits and helping to generate more jobs in Israel"