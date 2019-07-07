Alex Rodriguez to visit Israel with fiancee Jennifer Lopez

Singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball personality Alex Rodriguez arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. . (photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

Former baseball All-Star Alex Rodriguez said he will be accompanying his fiancee Jennifer Lopez when her concert tour arrives in Israel on August 1, the New York Post reported on Saturday.



"I’m going to Israel, so I am so excited, it’s my first time." the two-time New York Yankee said in an interview.

Rodriguez' comments came after an Israeli BDS group called "Boycott! Supporting the Palestinian BDS call from within" penned a letter to pop-icon Lopez in a attempt to persuade her to cancel her show in Tel Aviv.The BDS group said it opposes the "government’s policies of oppression, occupation, apartheid and ethnic cleansing against the indigenous Palestinian people.""To understand why we are writing you, we would like to start off by saying that, much like Sun City in South Africa under the apartheid regime, the city of Tel Aviv, where you are about to perform, is used as a tool for marketing the State of Israel as a 'cool' and 'cultured' democracy, while hiding a brutal history of colonization, even that of the city itself," the letter to Lopez wrote.The BDS group has called for other artists, such as Brazilian music sensation Milton Nascimento, to cancel their tours as well. Nascimento did no such thing, slamming the BDS activists for their request."I will never abandon my public," he said, according to the Portuguese Rolling Stones. “Every artist should go where the people are, shouldn’t they?"Rodriguez is the latest in a slew of American sports stars to come to visit Israel. Just a few weeks ago, NFL star quarterback Deshaun Watson visited and called his trip a "life-changing experience".Jennifer Lopez, who's "It's My Party" world tour just made its way through Las Vegas, has sold out all 30 of her shows, including the upcoming one in Tel Aviv.

