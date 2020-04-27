The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Israel News

An empty Western Wall ceremony begins Memorial Day 2020

All cemeteries closed during Israel's most sacrosanct day due to coronavirus regulations

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
APRIL 27, 2020 22:11
The Memorial torch being lit at the Western Wall Memorial Day ceremony 2020 by IDF Widows and Orphans' Organization Chairwoman Tami Shelah (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
The Memorial torch being lit at the Western Wall Memorial Day ceremony 2020 by IDF Widows and Orphans' Organization Chairwoman Tami Shelah
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Israelis stood in silence and bowed their heads for one minute Sunday evening as the memorial siren blared across the country in commemoration of Remembrance Day.
Remembrance Day for the Fallen of Israel’s Wars and Victims of Terrorism began at 8 p.m. with the siren in memory of the fallen, followed by the official ceremony at the Western Wall with President Reuven Rivlin, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, OC Manpower Directorate Maj.-Gen. Moti Almoz, OC Nahal Brigade Col. Yisrael Shomer and others. They all were wearing protective masks and observing social distancing.
The memorial torch was lit by IDF Widows and Orphans Organization chairwoman Tami Shelah, the widow of Maj.-Gen. Ehud Shelah, who fell during the Yom Kippur War.
For the first time, the ceremony was held without an audience, and all cemeteries and memorial sites across the country were closed Monday evening. They will remain shuttered until Thursday morning as part of the government’s lockdown regulations to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The ceremony marked the beginning of the day that honors the 23,816 security personnel who have died defending the State of Israel since the beginning of the modern Jewish movement in the Land of Israel in 1860 and the 3,153 victims of terrorism in Israel and abroad.
The past year saw 75 names added to the list of fallen servicemen and 33 disabled veterans who succumbed to wounds sustained during their service. One Israeli civilian, Rina Schnerb, was added to the list of terrorism victims after she was killed in an bombing attack near the West Bank settlement of Dolev last August.
With his voice cracking, Rivlin addressed bereaved families who “this year are alone in your rooms, listening to the echoes of their voices. We cannot come to your homes. We cannot stand alongside you at the military cemeteries. We cannot embrace you to hold you close when the siren pierces the silence, tearing at our hearts.”
“I know, dear families, that you do not need Remembrance Day to remember,” he said. “You have so many more days, so many more nights, all year. This day is for us so that we can, even just for a minute, know the names and the faces, the lives and the stories of the men and women of this country, of your loved ones. This year, we cannot cry together. This year we cannot look each other in the eye.”
Nevertheless, he said, “this year, more than ever, we will give them all life. We will all be memorial candles to the lives they lived and to the lives they will never live. We will embrace you, beloved families, from afar, our hearts with yours. Our souls are bound up with yours.”
The isolation caused by the ongoing pandemic only amplifies “what is gone, the vacuum, the missing, the pain,” Rivlin said.
Addressing the bereaved families at the ceremony at the Western Wall, Kochavi said despite the distance, all the people of Israel are together with them “through all sorts of screens,” dedicating time to remember and honor the fallen.
“Many of the families in the country have relatives, neighbors or acquaintances who gave their lives, and most of the people have a deep sense of identification with sacrifice,” he said. “The whole nation of Israel is grieving today. But the pain of your families cannot be described. It is constant and infinite, residing in the heart and consciousness, present like the circulation of blood in the body and pulsing continuously. And the pulse increases every time you hear the song he loved, every time you prepare the dish she loved and every time you see a soldier with a beret of the same color, and then imagination and reality mix.”
The deaths of IDF soldiers and commanders “allowed us to live a safe life in the State of Israel,” Kochavi said.
“There is now almost no place in Israel that is not soaked in the blood of our fighters,” he said. “But nowadays, on the roads on which armored vehicles broke down, thousands of cars now travel instead of where fighters lost their lives, bustling settlements have been set up, and places where companies and battalions and brigades have marched there are now cities.”
“And now in our generation it is our duty to continue to ensure life with confidence,” Kochavi said. “Faced with enemies and terrorist armies who never stop trying to hurt the citizens of the State of Israel, the IDF stands ready, powerful and offensive. We will face each mission with willingness and determination, and we will win.”
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, who visited Mount Herzl earlier on Monday accompanied by Kochavi and Aryeh Moalem, head of the Defense Ministry’s Families and Commemoration Department, met with Shelah and bereaved families.
During the visit, Bennett inaugurated the presentation of the digital visitors’ book at the State Memorial Hall for Israel’s Fallen, which marks the beginning of the “Remembered Forever” project and allows visitors to light a candle in memory of the fallen and leave a message in the hall.
“This year is different,” Bennett said. “This year Remembrance Day is actually spread over almost a week, and I want to thank the wonderful soldiers who are here and in all the cemeteries. I tell the families I love you very much and regret that this year was not possible to come and commemorate on Remembrance Day itself. I just guarantee that we did not do it maliciously, but rather because of a genuine desire to keep you safe.”
Defense officials have called on the Israeli public to honor their loved ones at home “using digital means.” All ceremonies will be broadcast live, including the state remembrance ceremony on Mount Herzl on Tuesday morning following the two-minute siren at 11 a.m.
The names of the fallen will be read at Mount Herzl from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and the state ceremony honoring victims of terrorism will be held at 1 p.m., also with no audience.


Tags IDF Israel Yom hazikaron memorial day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Independence Day – Israel's 72nd birthday By JPOST EDITORIAL
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Two hedgehogs and a Hydra, Netanyahu and Gantz are rewriting the rules By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in a 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
5 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by