The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Analysis: Gantz’s u-turn on Trump peace plan

Why did Gantz suddenly change his mind about the release of Trump's 'Deal of the Century'?

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 21, 2020 21:08
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on a visit to the Ramat Hanegev Regional Council (photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on a visit to the Ramat Hanegev Regional Council
(photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Just two weeks ago, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz stated clearly that the unveiling of the much anticipated and much delayed Trump peace plan would be a “gross intervention” in Israel’s election.
His rationale then was understandable; given that the plan is likely to be extremely generous to Israel and its demands vis a vis the Palestinians, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be able to present the plan as a huge success for his adroit diplomatic skills and talents.
Yet on Tuesday, Gantz suddenly reversed his opposition to the presentation of Trump’s plan saying that he hopes it is unveiled, and that he expects that it will happen?
What explains this u-turn?
The Jerusalem Post understands that the peace plan is indeed likely to be unveiled in short order, that Blue and White leaders have been told as much, and that they have been given details of the plan by US officials.
Given that there now appears to be no doubt that the plan will be presented, there is little purpose in Gantz continuing to oppose it, since he would look foolish and out of step with a Trump administration that has been so generous, politically and diplomatically, to the Jewish state, and which enjoys strong support from the large majority of Israelis.
Additionally, because it is likely that the plan will be advantageous towards Israel and will probably endorse the annexation of Israeli settlement blocs, Gantz and Blue and White would damage their right-wing credentials if they reject its publication or content.
The party and its leader are currently tacking strongly to the right on issues regarding the future of the settlements and an arrangement with the Palestinians in an effort to convince some right-wing voters to switch to Blue and White and thereby end the political stalemate of the last two elections.
Criticizing the Trump plan in any way would damage this strategic goal.
In addition, taking such a stance could well upset leading figures in the Trump administration, including the president himself, and being on the receiving end of a Trumpian tweet would spell electoral catastrophe for Gantz.
The Blue and White leader’s decision to fall in line with the new schedule is therefore a good indicator that we are likely to see in the near future, and before the March election, the long-awaited “deal of the century.”


Tags Benny Gantz jordan valley jordan valley annexation Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ethiopian Jewish brethren By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
4 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by