Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ariel University Director, former MK Yigal Cohen-Orgad dies aged 82

"Yigal Cohen Orgad was a friend, a great Zionist, and the living spirit behind Ariel University," former Education Minister Naftali Bennett eulogized.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 27, 2019 11:51
1 minute read.
Yigal Cohen-Orgad

Yigal Cohen-Orgad. (photo credit: ARIEL UNIVERSITY)

Former Finance Minister and Director of the Ariel University Yigal Cohen-Orgad passed away on Tuesday at the age of 82.

Cohen-Orgad participated in the battle for the liberation of Jerusalem during the Six-Day War, and following the Yom Kippur War, looked to join Israeli politics.

Cohen-Orgad served as an Israeli MK as part of the Likud party between the years 1977-1988, and served as Finance Minister between 1983-1984 under Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir. He added Orgad to his last name, which is comprised of his four childrens' initials, to differentiate himself from another Yigal Cohen who was also in the same party.

He served as Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Judea and Samaria Academic College, which turned into the Ariel University in 2012, which means it would be getting state research funds and the right to confer a Ph.D.

The Ariel University mourned Cohen-Orgad's death, saying "The University of Ariel in Samaria is deeply saddened to announce the death of Yigal Cohen-Orgad - Director of the University of Ariel, a man of Israel and one of the University's fathers."

"Yigal Cohen Orgad was a friend, a great Zionist, and the living spirit behind Ariel University," former Education Minister Naftali Bennett eulogized. "Yigal embodies the perfect Israeli entrepreneur: a huge vision alongside a care for details and a good sense of humor. By virtue of his personality and determination he produced miracles, most notably the Ariel University in Samaria. May his memory live on."


Related Content

August 27, 2019
Wrestling Party is in full swing

By AARON REICH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings