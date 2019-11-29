The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Art that ‘gives back’

The Project BOOST website says, “Through our work with social services departments around the country, we know how badly at-risk youth need our continuous support."

By TAMAR BEERI  
NOVEMBER 29, 2019 08:17
LANDSCAPE PAINTINGS in oils: (from left) St. James Park, London; Stormy Skies Over San Francisco Bay (photo credit: CHERYL KLEIN)
LANDSCAPE PAINTINGS in oils: (from left) St. James Park, London; Stormy Skies Over San Francisco Bay
(photo credit: CHERYL KLEIN)
An art exhibition being opened by a Canadian olah in Jerusalem will be giving away its proceeds to Ten Gav, an organization that provides funds for different appliances and services for those in need.
Cheryl Klein, whose art will be displayed and who initiated the exhibition, told The Jerusalem Post that she began working with Ten Gav through its founder, Naomi Brounstein, whom she grew up with in Canada.
“The point of this exhibit was [to express] this overwhelming feeling of gratitude for my life, for being able to live in Israel,” Klein said. “I really wanted to make a difference and for my work to feel purposeful, which is why I decided to give all the proceeds to Ten Gav in a specific project that helps youth at risk.”
The fund that Klein spoke of is Project BOOST, a fund created by Ten Gav with the goal of empowering at-risk youth so that they may complete their schooling. The project seeks to fund secondary educational needs, such as computers, evaluations, and courses, as well as providing household appliances and social service support.
The Project BOOST website says, “Through our work with social services departments around the country, we know how badly at-risk youth need our continuous support. We have therefore established Project BOOST, an ongoing fund, so that together, we can help them.”
“We started Ten Gav about five years ago,” Brounstein told the Post. “We take applications from social workers around the country for goods and services that their clients need that they do not have government funding for or for which the funding has depleted. We take those applications, we review them, and we fund them.”
Among the foundations’ different projects are also those that fund better conditions for elderly Ethiopian immigrants, as well as for single mothers and young women.
“The key word for my story is gratitude and fulfillment,” Klein said. “I have a beautiful family, but my nucleus is the Jewish homeland.”
Klein explained that her exhibit and the chosen fund is an act of “giving back,” so to speak, to the land of Israel. “I really wanted to be able to give back to youth in this country who may not have as easy a time or be privileged,” she explained. “Ten Gav is really special.”
The exhibit will be made up largely of landscape works, all of which were done using oils.
Klein began her art journey after having studied psychology and philosophy. She made aliyah 16 years ago with her family, including five children. She explained that as they grew up in Israel to live a comfortable and happy life, she wishes to pass on that same comfort to those less fortunate.
She decided to pick up art professionally a few years ago when she began studying at Studio Hatachana in Tel Aviv, where she studied working on the living figure for four years. Klein now owns and runs a studio in Tel Aviv, where she’s accumulated a large body of work. The pieces going for the exhibit, however, are all new and all landscapes.
The art exhibited will be up for sale, the proceeds of which will go to Ten Gav’s Project BOOST.
The exhibit will run from December 19 until January 2 at the Jerusalem House of Equality, 17 Hebron Road. Sunday-Thursday, 12-5 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., or by appointment at 054-620-4290. Opening night begins at 8 p.m.
See more of the artist’s work at  www.cherylkleinart.com.


Tags Israel Jerusalem youth
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Mirvis’s message By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Where are the protests against Netanyahu? By YAAKOV KATZ
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Hospital treatment at home By HILLEL FULD
My Word: Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by