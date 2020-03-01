The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

As Duma trial closes, will it be convict or acquit?

Ben Uliel stands accused of the 2015 arson murder of a Palestinian family.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 1, 2020 20:10
A girl looks at the damage inside the house of Palestinian Dawabsheh family after it was torched in the village of Duma near Nablus, May 11, 2018 (photo credit: ABED OMAR QUSINI/REUTERS)
A girl looks at the damage inside the house of Palestinian Dawabsheh family after it was torched in the village of Duma near Nablus, May 11, 2018
(photo credit: ABED OMAR QUSINI/REUTERS)
Both the prosecution and the defense made their closing statements before the Lod District Court in the blockbuster Duma trial on Sunday.
In the balance is whether Amiram Ben Uliel will be convicted or acquitted of the arson murder of three members of the Palestinian Dawabshe family in 2015.
The case and its investigation completely altered the playing field between the government, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the hilltop settler youth with ramifications to this day in anger between far-right Otzma Yehudit and the Likud.
In a previous interview, Yoram Cohen, who was Shin Bet chief when Duma broke, told The Jerusalem Post that he issued orders for the agencies’ unit to act far more aggressively against Jewish suspects, whether using administrative detention, enhanced interrogation or other methods which had been mostly reserved for Palestinians.
At stake in the case is whether the Shin Bet’s methods were justified by leading to convicting Ben Uliel or whether they were overly extreme and misdirected, if he is acquitted.
Prosecutor Yael Atzmon presented a multi-faceted case against Ben Uliel before Judges Ruth Lorech, Zvi Dotan and Dvora Atar.
She noted that in the many interrogations he underwent, there were points where he confessed to the arson murder, and that outside the course of those interrogations, he then reconstructed the crime at the scene in Duma.  
In addition, the prosecution pointed out that Ben Uliel declined to testify in the trial, which is usually held against a defendant as a potential sign of having something to hide.
Moreover, Atzmon argued to the court that incriminating statements by a minor co-conspirator of Ben Uliel’s should count in the case against him.
The minor previously cut a plea-deal confessing to other violent price tag attacks against Arabs and to some connections to the Duma case and to generally seeking to inflame Arab emotions in the region.
But he was acquitted of conspiracy to commit murder in the Duma case specifically and his confession to involvement in the Duma murder was thrown out due to being a minor who was given enhanced interrogation by the Shin Bet.
In contrast, Ben Uliel’s confession under enhanced interrogation was accepted as potential evidence, though on Sunday his lawyer, Asher Ohayon, worked hard to convince the judges that it should not be given much credibility compared to other evidence.
Ohayon also attacked the reconstruction which Ben Uliel gave, noting that the defendant mistakenly said that certain large and noticeable pillars were new to the area as proof that he had not been there.
In fact, the state prosecution admits that the pillars were not new and that the Dawabshe’s attacker would likely have passed by them and seen them.
Another avenue of attack by Ohayon was handwriting.
He brought a handwriting expert to prove that Ben Uliel could not have written the anti-Arab messages written in the area of the arson.
Judge Lorech pointed out that the prosecution had poked holes in the handwriting expert’s argument on cross-examination. This led to a back and forth between Lorech and Ohayon about which side came out ahead in the battle over the handwriting expert.
Next, Ohayon raised a range of contradictions to the state prosecution’s case, including: that a key Palestinian witness said he had seen two attackers at the scene (when the prosecution says that only Ben Uliel was there), that there were two sets of foot prints found near the scene neither of which correspond to Ben Uliel.
Essentially, the prosecution said that Ben Uliel should be convicted because his confession and reconstruction were too detailed to have been given by someone who had not perpetrated the crime.
Regarding inconsistent details, they offered potential alternate explanations that kept the focus on Ben Uliel, such as that the Palestinian witness who saw two people, possibly saw two villagers who beat him to the scene to see what was happening, but that he still arrive don the scene after Ben Uliel had fled.
Ohayon once again explained that even specific details that Ben Uliel told his interrogators could have come up in hints from his Shin Bet interrogators before he then volunteered the same facts.
Lorech said that it was too bad that Ben Uliel had not given this explanation himself, to which Ohayon replied that even without his testimony, the court was bound to acquit if there was a hole in the prosecution’s case that raised doubts about the defendant’s guilt.
The court set April 26 for giving its verdict.


Tags Price Tag Attacks duma arson
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bad legislation: Avoiding criminal prosecution may not help Netanyahu By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will Israel's third elections be the last? By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Elections, Super Tuesday and US-Israel relations By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Egypt's Mubarak was a friend to Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Keeping antisemitism afloat at the Aalst carnival By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by