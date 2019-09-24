Bank of Israel: Israelis earn less than those in comparable countries

Israelis make less money per hour than those in most comparable OECD countries, according to a report released Tuesday by the Bank of Israel.



The document, prepared by BoI’s Yuval Mazar, is part of a larger study, “Selected Policy Analyses and Research Notes,” which is expected to be released soon. It compares Israel against Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, the United Kingdom, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Slovakia - countries for which there is appropriate data from the Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies survey.

The report also looks at Israelis’ skills and schooling commensurate to their wages The gap between Israel’s top 10% richest people and those in the top 10% in other countries is smaller than among those in lower earning percentiles, the report noted. Furthermore, Israel’s top earners in many cases actually earn more per hour than those in the comparison countries.The skills gap between Israel and other countries at lower wage levels is described as “very wide” by Mazar. He said that this makes skills the dominant factor correlated with wage gaps between Israel and other OECD countries.Women’s wages are more closely correlated with changes in skills compared to women’s wages in other countries, the report said. In contrast, men’s wages are not as closely correlated. However, men’s skills in Israel are higher compared to other countries the more they earn.Gaps in schooling are not correlated with wage level, the report found.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });