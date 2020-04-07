The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bar-Ilan U. Hospital gets medical donation from Chinese alumni

The group of Chinese alumni said that they decided on the initiative out of appreciation to the school.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 7, 2020 14:58
Some of the packages sent to Bar Ilan University (photo credit: Courtesy)
Some of the packages sent to Bar Ilan University
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Bar-Ilan University Alumni Association in China said Tuesday it is donating medical equipment to the university's Azrieli Faculty of Medicine in Tzfat. 
Three shipments of medical equipment were sent, including protective suits, face shields, eye goggles, N95 masks, and surgical masks. 
The alumni said that the initiative was taken out of appreciation to the school. "At this hard time, we Chinese alumni of Bar-Ilan discussed the situation and jointly decided that we strongly wish to give something in return and provide some support to Bar-Ilan University. It is our way to express our sincere concern, and more importantly, as appreciation, to give back the help we had received from the university when we needed it," the alumni wrote in a letter to University President Prof. Arie Zaban.
Once Zaban approved the project, more than 50 of the alumni donated more than NIS 36,000 in three days. Additionally, "Chinese people with a lot of goodwill and love for Israel organized medical equipment shipments to Israel worth hundreds of thousands of shekels, [and] the Israeli Consulate in Shanghai undertook the responsibility to organize several cargo flights for this purpose."
The university expressed appreciation for the unsolicited donation. "Unfortunately, the availability of equipment is insufficient and students do not always get top priority in receiving the protection they need to do their jobs," said  Dr. Lilach Malatskey, of the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine. "Because our faculty and students have not had enough protective equipment during this difficult time, we have been forced to send them home so as not to endanger them.  This assistance will save lives and is critical to our continued efforts."


Tags bar ilan university Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't scapegoat the haredim for the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Guarding against authoritarianism – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
4 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by