Barkat: 'Deal of Century’ can lead to cyber-security coexistence with PA

"I've looked at the potential in Judea and Samaria and even now, there's lots of collaboration between Israelis and Palestinians that are technologically based."

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 30, 2020 12:22
Former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat
Former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Trump Administration's “Deal of the Century” can lead to cyber security co-existence, including nine new industrial zones and technological cooperation with the Palestinians, Likud MK Nir Barkat said at the Cybertech conference in Tel Aviv on Thursday. 
“I've looked at the potential in Judea and Samaria and even now, there's lots of collaboration between Israelis and Palestinians that are technologically based,” said Barkat. 
Continuing, he said, “What we have here is an opportunity to expand the new industrial zone. We can multiply by 10 the number of jobs…and business clusters that have hundreds of thousands of technologically rich, labor intensive Israelis and Palestinians working together.” 
“Technology makes a huge difference enabling people to work side by side in spite of their differences. And this is an opportunity for cyber security co-existence,” stated Barkat. 
The former Jerusalem mayor also explained how his city put down the 2015-2016 Knife Intifada. 
He asked rhetorically, “How do you promote tech advantages in the face of terrorism challenges? We managed to come up with a solution and today Jerusalem is one of the safest cities in the world.”
Elaborating further, he said, “In NY there are 5 murders per 100,000 people and Washington 15. In Jerusalem less than 1. How did we do it? Joint venture with secret service and police.”
“Human intelligence and signal intelligence together prevent almost 100 percent of attacks and that is still not enough. Many technologies such as drones, face recognition apps and more, provided us with the ability to spot and predict an attack,” said the former Jerusalem mayor.
Barkat said that, “We also never stop the every-day lives, never cancel events and prove we will not get terrorized. That's decreasing motivation. And making sure on the other hand that the attackers pay a heavy price on the sticks side.  In the past two years Jerusalem is the fastest growing tourist destinations in the world as well as one of the fastest growing high-tech hubs in the world.”


