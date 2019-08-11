Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Begin's great grandson makes a splash - but not the right kind - on Ninja Israel

But this wasn't the year for a Begin to begin the Ninja finals.

By
August 11, 2019 23:36
1 minute read.
Begin's great grandson makes a splash - but not the right kind - on Ninja Israel

Matan Zalmanovitcz, the great-grandson of late prime minister Menachem Begin . (photo credit: HAGAY HACOHEN)

Fans of the wildly popular show, Ninja Israel, held their breath Sunday night to see whether Matan Zalmanovich, a great grandson of the late prime minister, Menachem Begin, would make history of a very different kind from his grandfather by advancing to the finals of the competition.

But the lanky, bearded soccer player from Nes Tziona, made a splash -- but not the right kind -- when he fell and landed in the pool. Zalmanovich, who started as a judoka and then moved on to soccer, playing for a number of professional teams before becoming a goalie for Nes Tziona, picked himself up gracefully and trotted off.

In an interview aired before the competition with hosts Rotem Sela and Assi Ezer, Zalmanovich and his mother, Begin's granddaughter, talked about being related to such a legendary figure. People constantly expect him to know details of his celebrated great grandfather's history, he said. "Matan, tell us about the Altalena operation, what happened there?" he recalled being asked. He smiled and was a good sport as Ezer imitated the cadences of the legendary statesman.

Zalmanovich isn't the only recent contestant from a famous family who has recently tried to wiggle and swing his way to the top  Ninja Israel. Olympic medal winner Ori Sasson's brother appeared as a contestant, as well as Sheli Yachimovich's nephew and Avi Kushnir's son.

But this wasn't the year for a Begin to begin the Ninja finals.


Most Recent Videos from JPost


Related Content

A visitor looks through Canon's first full-frame mirrorless digital camera, Eos R, during the first
August 11, 2019
Israeli cyber experts identify serious security flaw in digital cameras

By EYTAN HALON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings