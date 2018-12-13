Beit Shemesh mayor mourns city's lost son killed in terror attack

Killed IDF soldier Corporal Yosef Cohen.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
X
Mayor of Beit Shemesh Aliza Bloch said the city was in mourning for Yossef Cohen, describing him as “a wonderful and amazing person who grew up in our city.”
Bloch spoke with Cohen’s step-father Rabbi Eliyahu Meirav, who told her that just this last Shabbat when the family was engaging in their weekly practice of giving a thought about Torah Cohen had said that “I am thankful to God for the merit he has given me to defend the Jewish people.”
saying, “Why does it have to be grief that brings us together? Why can’t we come together in love?” Meirav, who was born in Kibbutz Beit Alfa and became chozer b’tshuva
[religious Jewish person] after the The Yom Kippur War, said his step-son wanted to be a dentist.
19 year-old Corporal Yosef Cohen from Beit Shemesh
was killed in a devastating terrorist attack on Thursday morning and two others were seriously wounded in the attack in Givat Asaf in the West Bank, just north of Jerusalem.
Bloch said that Cohen combined a haredi lifestyle with his desire to serve the Jewish people, and was someone who was “full of the joys of life.”
“Yosef enlisted to the Netzah Yehudah battalion with happiness and love, and out of a goal of serving the Jewish people,” she said.
Concluded Bloch “Beloved and loved Yosef, the city of Beit Shemesh and all of the Jewish people are in mourning for this massive loss.”
