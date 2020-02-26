Ben-Gvir: Charges against Netanyahu 'fabricated,' we must save him

Charges being brought against the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu are "fabricated," Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir has said, adding that his own party must "save him."In a video released on Wednesday, Ben-Gvir entered the court room of judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman without permission and said “Here, on this bench, behind the glass, they are going to place Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.” There has been “a legal junta” which “hunts Netanyahu” made by people who wish to “appoint the Left [to leadership],” he alleged. As he sees it, he explained, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit “fabricated” the indictments against Netanyahu, requiring his own party, Otzma Yehudit, “to save [Netanyahu].”Although Ben-Gvir is a lawyer by trade as well as the head of Otzma Yehudit, he is not allowed to enter courtrooms when he’s not doing his legal work. The video can therefore be understood as an attempt to intimidate the judge.In response to Walla, the court said that Ben-Gvir did not receive permission for his video and the matter requires further investigation by the proper authorities. The trial against Netenyahu on charges of corruption and breach of trust are due to begin in April. In 1995, Ben-Gvir broke off a part of then prime minister Yitzhak Rabin shortly before Rabin's assassination, saying “we got to the car, we can get to him.”