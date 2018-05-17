New materials revealed in Netanyahu probe, but few developments foreseen

Nir Hefetz, a state witness in one of the probes against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former spokesman for the Netanyahu family, revealed Wednesday new recordings in Case 2000, which will result in a fresh round of questioning of Netanyahu, as well as MK Eitan Cabel, after problems of reliability were found in the version of events the latter gave when summoned to testify as part of the corruption investigation.



The new materials provided by Hefetz include recordings of Sara and Yair Netanyahu, Kan reported.





The completion of investigations into Netanyahu's Case 1000 and Case 2000 probes have not resulted in any dramatic developments regarding Netanyahu as of yet, a senior law enforcement official told Kan on Thursday.In 2014, Cabel initiated the "Israel Hayom bill" that would have outlawed the distribution of free newspapers, including the pro-Netanyahu newspaper Israel Hayom. Case 2000 probes an alleged arrangement between Netanyahu and Arnon Mozes, publisher of the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, to weaken Yisrael Hayom in exchange for better coverage of him in Yedioth Ahronoth.A few weeks ago, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit approved the reopening of Case 2000 following the information received from Hefetz.About three weeks ago, Kan reported that the State Prosecutor's Office had begun completing investigations into cases 1000 and 2000, including summoning witnesses, following an official request by the State Attorney's Office. This was due to information received from various state witnesses.Case 1000 relates to gifts given by billionaires Arnon Milchan and James Packer to Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu, including expensive cigars, champagne and other gifts worth a total of some NIS 1 million over several years. The prime minister had admitted to having received those gifts and that he undertook various acts to assist Milchan in various business and personal areas, but he denies any connection between the gifts and the assistance he gave Milchan.