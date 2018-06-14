The comedian who caught Netanyahu at the gym

Even with his busy schedule while traveling overseas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finds time to hit the gym.



And a popular American stand-up comedian snapped a photo of Netanyahu in a Paris gym during his recent trip - and shared it on social media.





A post shared by John Mulaney (@johnmulaney) on Jun 13, 2018 at 3:45pm PDT

"I saw Benjamin Netanyahu at a hotel gym in Paris last week," wrote John Mulaney alongside the photo. "We were alone along with 9 bodyguards." The stand-up comic, writer and actor then shared a few lines of the poem "I'm in Paris With You" by James Fenton, ending: "Am I embarrassing you? I'm in Paris with you.”On Twitter, Mulaney posted one photo of the prime minister, and on Instagram he shared the shot and then shared another, close up image.Netanyahu was in Paris last Tuesday as part of his four-day trip to London, which included stops in Germany France and the UK.In the photo, the 68-year-old Netanyahu can be seen using a hand weight while seated on a bench.The prime minister's security detail can be spotted in the background.