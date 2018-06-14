June 14 2018
|
Tammuz, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

The comedian who caught Netanyahu at the gym

John Mulaney shares photo of prime minister working out in Paris.

By
June 14, 2018 10:53
1 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a weekly cabinet meeting, May 27, 2018.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a weekly cabinet meeting, May 27, 2018.. (photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/POOL)

Even with his busy schedule while traveling overseas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finds time to hit the gym.

And a popular American stand-up comedian snapped a photo of Netanyahu in a Paris gym during his recent trip - and shared it on social media.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


 

A post shared by John Mulaney (@johnmulaney) on


"I saw Benjamin Netanyahu at a hotel gym in Paris last week," wrote John Mulaney alongside the photo. "We were alone along with 9 bodyguards." The stand-up comic, writer and actor then shared a few lines of the poem "I'm in Paris With You" by James Fenton, ending: "Am I embarrassing you? I'm in Paris with you.”

On Twitter, Mulaney posted one photo of the prime minister, and on Instagram he shared the shot and then shared another, close up image.

Netanyahu was in Paris last Tuesday as part of his four-day trip to London, which included stops in Germany France and the UK.

In the photo, the 68-year-old Netanyahu can be seen using a hand weight while seated on a bench.

The prime minister's security detail can be spotted in the background.


Related Content

June 14, 2018
Knesset celebrates Israel's 70th, parties away ‘White Night’

By ROCKY BAIER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut