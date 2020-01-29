The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Bennett to Netanyahu: 'Annex settlements now, and we’ll support you'

Bennett has long called for the annexation of Area C of the West Bank and has been outspoken about his opposition to a Palestinian state.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JANUARY 29, 2020 11:09
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the INSS conference. (photo credit: CHEN GALILI)
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the INSS conference.
(photo credit: CHEN GALILI)
Israel must annex 30% of the West Bank without delay, Defense Minister and Yamina Party head Naftali Bennett said just hours after the cabinet vote on the matter was delayed.
“Yesterday evening history knocked on our door and granted us a one-time opportunity to apply Israel law on all of the settlements in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley,” Bennett said, referring to the unveiling of US President Donald Trump's long awaited peace plan.
“It’s an opportunity to set the Jordan Valley as Israel’s western border, it’s an opportunity to define what territory is part of our land and it’s an opportunity to anchor our security for generations,” said Bennett as he spoke at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) in Tel Aviv,
But Bennett back tracked from his position slightly on Wednesday upon hearing of the delay in a vote to apply sovereignty to Area C.
He added that he would now accept sovereignty on only 30% of the West Bank, such as outlined in Trump’s plan, which is only a portion of Area C.
However, Bennett insisted that he was still standing by his opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state.
“This is the great diplomatic opportunity that has come our way in 50 years. But it’s an opportunity to pass if not grasped and implemented,” he said.
“If it is postponed until after the election it will never happen.”
With this in mind, he explained, he has already created a task force to work on the application of sovereignty.


