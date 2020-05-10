Bennett’s Area C ‘tsunami’ in advance of West Bank annexation - analysis

Yamina Party head Naftali Bennett’s brief sojourn as defense minister – just six months – was nothing short of a "tsunami’ when it came to entrenching Israel’s presence in the Judea and Samaria in advance of pending plans to annex 30% of the West Bank.One could argue that he was the right man, in the right place, at the right time. Bennett’s predecessor, Yisrael Beytenu Party head Avigdor Liberman could not play that role, even though he actually lives in the Nokdim settlement. Time was not on his side. He served in the pre-elections period, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was nervous about taking bold actions in Judea and Samaria. True, during Liberman's two year tenure, he advanced a high number of settler housing tenders, approved the first new Jewish apartment building in Hebron in 16 years and allowed for families to move into the Beit Rachel and Beit Leah homes. Under his watch, an entirely new settlement was built, the first such community in over 20 years. It came, however, at the cost of the demolition of the symbolic Amona outpost. Equally significant, the Palestinian and Bedouin herding villages of Susya and Khan al-Ahmar remained standing, in spite of Liberman's pledges to remove them.During the period of the Obama administration, the Defense Ministry was among the more politically challenging posts. Right-wing politicians and activists often blamed the defense minister for Netanyahu’s failures to advance their agenda in Judea and Samaria.Unlike Liberman, Bennett lives in Ra'anana. But his background as the former Yesha council director-general gave him an edge when it came to settlement activity. That was augmented by the timing of his brief tenure as defense minister. Unlike some of his predecessors, he is willing to throw diplomatic caution to the wind when it comes to support for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.Bennett was handed the Defense Ministry at the tail end of the most protracted election period in Israeli history, when Netanyahu had every reason to cater to the right and almost no need for diplomatic restraints.Netanyahu had already pledged to annex West Bank settlements prior to Bennett's arrival in the ministry. It was a move that was strengthened by the unveiling of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan in January that allowed for the application of Israeli sovereignty over 30% of the West Bank, on land in Area C, later this year.Bennett enter his post historic moment in November 2019, when the Trump administration publicly changed its policy toward the Israeli settlement enterprises, stating that Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria were not ‘inconsistent with international law.’Between that statement, the election and Trump’s peace plan, Bennett had a wider latitude for action than his predecessors. He could do little with Gaza, but here, in the biblical heartland so dear to his voter base, he could make his mark.The Trump peace plan was unveiled on his watch and Netanyahu announced the advancement of plans for 3,500 apartment units in the contentious E1 section of the Ma’aleh Adumim settlement. It was a plan that had been frozen for years. But Bennett didn’t rest on those laurels. One could argue that every project or action he took, would have needed the approval of Netanyahu. But it is also true, that when it came to the West Bank he was in an unusual position of power with regard to the prime minister. Since both men were vying for votes from the same right-wing audience, it was harder for Netanyahu to restrain Bennett, as he had other defense ministers, without taking a hit at the ballot box.Either way, Bennett was able to generate his own headlines out of the following dream list of projects. In December, Bennett allowed for planning to begin for residential Jewish apartments above the Hebron’s former wholesale market place on the edge of the Avraham Avinu neighborhood. In May, he gave the final approval planning work to begin on the elevator project to make Hebron’s Tomb of the Patriarchs wheelchair accessible. This involve seizing municipal planing power in Hebron from the Palestinian Authority. The absence of such powers had hampered the project’s progress.Bennett built on Netanyahu’s E1 plans by advancing work for what he called the “sovereignty road” in that area. This is a necessary bypass Palestinian road for the E1 project, that links the Palestinian village of Azzim outside of Jerusalem with the neighboring villages and towns of Anata, Hizma and a-Ram.In an expansion of Israel’s land holding, seven nature were reserves were created in Judea and Samaria. In a move toward authorization 12 outposts were linked up to the electricity grid. Like Liberman, Bennett did not touch Khan al-Ahmar. But he otherwise did his best to make it easier to demolish illegal Palestinian construction in Area C, declaring in January that doing so was part of a campaign to ensure that the territory remained in Israeli hands. To show that he meant business, he appointed former Defense Ministry adviser Kobi Eleraz to head a task force on the matter. He also created a team to prepare the Defense Ministry for the application of sovereignty.To top it all off, he gave the initial green light to one of the largest West Bank construction projects, dubbed as E2, which would allow for the building of 7,000 new homes in the Efrat settlement. It’s a move that would transform the community of some 10,000 people into a city. It is also viewed by Palestinians as a project that hampers the development of the neighboring Palestinian city of Bethlehem, which also had it eyes on that land.The sudden COVID-19 pandemic that engulfed the globe robbed Bennett of some of the limelight, but not all of the limelight. With each headline, Bennett took subtle digs at Netanyahu, who he believes should have already applied sovereignty to all of Area C, which at present is under Israeli military and civilian control.Bennett often uttered the phrase that the test of support for sovereignty is deeds, not words. It was a slogan aimed to create the impression that all Netanyahu had to offer was promises, but if one wanted to actually get something done, than he, Bennett, was the man for the job.There is a certain amount of cognitive dissonance in the decision by Bennett and his Yamina Party not to join Netanyahu’s coalition, precisely at the moment when it appears that this is the government that will approve annexation. Bennett, after all, was one of the first high level right-wing politicians to talk about annexation, doing so when the subject was considered to be a diplomatic and political taboo.But even if a solution is found for the party to stay in the government, it is presumed at this juncture that Bennett will not continue on as defense minister. Bennett was in the Defense Ministry just long enough to link himself to high level projects, but not long enough to garner criticism should they fail to move forward. The savvy accumulation of such an action list means Bennett leaves the Defense Ministry with an enormous amount of capital to use for any future political campaign. This was his fifth ministerial post he has held since 2013. Although it's his shortest tenure as a minister, it is the first post that has given him the opportunity to flex his muscle when it comes to actions that so thoroughly advance the settlement enterprise.Its value, of course, will drop should Netanyahu make good on his pledge to annex West Bank territory. Its value will rise tremendously, however, should Netanyahu waver or delay on annexation.At that point the project advancement will become political gold for Bennett, who is one of Netanyahu’s strongest right-wing opponents outside of the Likud. He can use these project to hammer Netanyahu, either from the government or from the opposition, to underscore a message that when it comes to executing a right-wing agenda, Bennett is the most certain bet.