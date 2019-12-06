The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Blue and White largest party with 34 mandates, followed by Likud with 33

The polls reveal little change in terms of the distribution of seats between the parties.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 6, 2019 22:34
Heads of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid. Avigdor Liberman, Head of rightist Yisrael Beiteinu party. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the weekly cabinet meeting, December 2, 2018 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Heads of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid. Avigdor Liberman, Head of rightist Yisrael Beiteinu party. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the weekly cabinet meeting, December 2, 2018
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
According to a poll released by Channel 12, Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party would be the largest party in the Knesset, with 34 seats, followed by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud close behind with 33 mandates, if a third election were to be held within a year.
The results would not be much different than the results seen in the previous September 2019 election. The poll also found little fluctuation in the results for smaller parties, with the Joint List receiving 13 seats, followed by Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu (8), Shas (8), United Torah Judaism (8), New Right (6), Labor-Gesher (5) and the Democratic Union (5).
Two parties did not pass the 3.25% threshold to make it into the Knesset, including the Union of Right Wing Parties (2%) and Otzma Yehudit (1.9%).
In terms of the distribution of support, the center-left bloc would receive 57 seats, and the right and ultra-Orthodox bloc retaining 55 seats.  In this scenario, Yisrael Beytenu would remain as kingmaker in the establishment of a future government.
The polls also asked who is more suited for the position of prime minister, with Netanyahu receiving 39% support and Gantz attaining 37%. Gideon Sa’ar was also placed in the mix, receiving 19% support.
Within the Likud party, in light of its upcoming primary, it was found that Netanyahu would have the support of 33% of Likud voters, followed closely by his main challenger Gideon Sa’ar (29%), Nir Barakat (7%), Yuli Edelstein (6%) and Israel Katz (1%).
The polls also asked who is to blame for the current political impasse, with a majority blaming Netanyahu (33%) and Avigdor Liberman (30%). Only 10% believe that Benny Gantz will be responsible for another election campaign.
In addition, only 37% of respondents believe that Netanyahu will vacate his position for Gantz if  a rotation agreement is signed, while 44% believe Netanyahu will not vacate his position.


Tags Israel Elections poll
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Leaning tower of PISA: Growing gaps in Israel's scholastic performance By JPOST EDITORIAL
How the Israel-Iran war might begin By YAAKOV KATZ
Battling terrorism, antisemitism and the threat of Corbyn in Britain By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Cancer treatment personalized By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Politics and indictments aside By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by