Blue and White largest party with 34 mandates, followed by Likud with 33

According to a poll released by Channel 12, Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party would be the largest party in the Knesset, with 34 seats, followed by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud close behind with 33 mandates, if a third election were to be held within a year.The results would not be much different than the results seen in the previous September 2019 election. The poll also found little fluctuation in the results for smaller parties, with the Joint List receiving 13 seats, followed by Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu (8), Shas (8), United Torah Judaism (8), New Right (6), Labor-Gesher (5) and the Democratic Union (5). Two parties did not pass the 3.25% threshold to make it into the Knesset, including the Union of Right Wing Parties (2%) and Otzma Yehudit (1.9%).
In terms of the distribution of support, the center-left bloc would receive 57 seats, and the right and ultra-Orthodox bloc retaining 55 seats. In this scenario, Yisrael Beytenu would remain as kingmaker in the establishment of a future government. The polls also asked who is more suited for the position of prime minister, with Netanyahu receiving 39% support and Gantz attaining 37%. Gideon Sa’ar was also placed in the mix, receiving 19% support. Within the Likud party, in light of its upcoming primary, it was found that Netanyahu would have the support of 33% of Likud voters, followed closely by his main challenger Gideon Sa’ar (29%), Nir Barakat (7%), Yuli Edelstein (6%) and Israel Katz (1%). The polls also asked who is to blame for the current political impasse, with a majority blaming Netanyahu (33%) and Avigdor Liberman (30%). Only 10% believe that Benny Gantz will be responsible for another election campaign. In addition, only 37% of respondents believe that Netanyahu will vacate his position for Gantz if a rotation agreement is signed, while 44% believe Netanyahu will not vacate his position.
