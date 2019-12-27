Blue and White may offer Orly Levy top position should Labor joins Meretz

Blue and White is considering to offer Gesher leader Orly Levy-Abekasis to leave her union with Labor under Amir Peretz and enter a top position in Blue and White ahead of the 2020 March elections, Kan 11 reported on Friday. In exchange, Blue and White demands that Labor and Meretz would unite. This union of the two Left-leaning parties is meant to create a strong Left-block as, at the moment, it is unclear if both parties will be able to win enough votes during the upcoming elections to survive politically. Labor leader Amir Peretz refused earlier suggestions to join ranks with Meretz. Levy-Abekasis also called against it, citing a vast ideological chasm between her views regarding national defence and those of Mertetz. It is likely that Blue and White expects that such a union of Left wing parties will work in its favor by agreeing to form a government led by Blue and White.