Celebrity Chef ‘Birthright' arrives in Israel

The welcome reception of the Leading American chefs and restaurateurs delegation that arrived to Israel as part of an a “Celebrity Chef ‘Birthright’” initiative, took place last week at the at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.





This special initiative organized by a big fan of Israel Herb Karlitz, , a Jewish - American entrepreneur and leader in the food festival scene in New York, Las Vegas, Napa Valley etc, president and founder of the New York Production company karlitz&company. Also participated some of the partners who helped Karlitz executed and making this dream come true: Chairman of EY in Israel Ronen Barel and the CEO Yoram Tietz; The Israeli-Canadian philanthrop, who brought to Israel the Giro The Italia last May Sylvan Adams; chairman of the Israel Export Institute Adiv Baruch and CEO of “Dan” hotels Ronen Nissenbaum where the chef will be hosted during their visit in Israel.

Adams: “Publicity around the visit to Israel by this group of A-list chefs will promote yet another of Israel’s many attributes, our creativity in the kitchen. This is a result of our ability to blend from all of our ancestral traditions, both Eastern and Western, into a truly unique style. It is a reason why Israel is one of the hottest food destinations on the planet today. Welcome Celebrity Chefs, we’re going to have a fun week in our beautiful country, and I’m sure we’ll learn a lot from you, while you also come away from this experience personally and professionally enriched”.

The delegation ate at the best restaurants in Tel Aviv and discovered the north of the country the help of the social entrepreneur Raya Strauss Ben-Dror founder of the "Galilee Treasures" project. In order to expose them to the "real Israel" they exposed not only to Israeli food, but also to Israeli innovation in the fields of agriculture, high-tech and "food-tech" at the Start-Up Nation Central, and even health, when they attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the “Sheba Medical Center.”

