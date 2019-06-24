Chinese investment motives are 'not pure,' senior US official warns

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israel should proceed with caution when enabling foreign investments in critical infrastructure, US Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette warned on Monday, stating that the motives behind Chinese investments "are not pure."





"I would urge Israel to be cautious about some of these types of [foreign] investments," Brouillette told The Jerusalem Post after addressing an oil and gas industry conference in Tel Aviv, organized by the Israel Innovation Authority.

"China in particular represents a particular threat, not only to Israelis but to the world - their motives are not pure. We have seen that, here in the Middle East, and in Africa in particular."

Brouillette, who also raised concerns over foreign investment during his previous visit to Israel in January, cited the fear of countries falling into China's infrastructure "debt trap" and the possibility of sensitive infrastructure-related data being transferred to the Chinese government.

"Many [Chinese] companies are directly connected to their government and a lot of the information, such as artificial intelligence and cyber security, is data that is easily collected from these infrastructure projects," said Brouillette.

"In many cases, countries are not aware that China is collecting that data or positioning themselves to literally control the infrastructure in their country."

While Brouillette expressed his belief that Israel is currently "very conscious" of investments originating from nation states with "different priorities or goals," he added that the United States was eager to share lessons based on past experiences with states wishing to develop infrastructure.

Recent American concerns regarding Chinese investments in Israel have focused on a deal to allow Chinese government-controlled Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) manage Haifa Port, a frequent dock for the US Sixth Fleet, from 2021. Earlier this month, a bill was introduced to the US Senate citing "serious security concerns" over the deal.

Emphasizing the growing energy independence of both the US and Israel, Brouillette said that no longer relying on Middle East oil provided foreign policy capabilities that were previously unavailable.

"A very powerful but somewhat simple example is that we moved our embassy to Jerusalem. I don’t think that option was available to past presidents of the United States, simply because of the stranglehold that Middle Eastern countries had on the United States," Brouillette said.

"Today, our independence from that allows us these types of foreign policy options. It’s a striking example of the way the world has changed over the course of the last five to 10 years. I see that continuing into the future, perhaps as far as 30 years from now."

Brouillette said that the Department of Energy had been encouraging US firms of varying sizes to participate in the exploration of natural gas reservoirs in the East Mediterranean, off-shore Israel.

Next month, a second round of bidding for exploration and production rights in Israeli economic waters will close. Licenses for 19 blocks, measuring up to 400 square-kilometers each, in five zones will be awarded.

"The East Mediterranean presents an enormous opportunity for not only US investment, but world investment. The gas finds are enormous, and the sheer size alone creates an economic opportunity for many countries," said Brouillette.

"Our geopolitical interest is obvious. We think more gas in the marketplace is good for consumers, it reduces costs of production and reduces cost to the retail consumer. Importantly for us, it provides another opportunity for Europe and other places to perhaps lessen their dependence on Gazprom and Russian oil."

In May, the Energy Ministry, Israel Innovation Authority and US Department of Energy issued a joint $40 million call for proposals for the newly-established US-Israel Center of Excellence in Energy, Engineering and Water Technology.

Managed by the Israel-United States Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation, the center aims to promote the energy security and economic development of Israel and the United States by collaborating on the research and development of innovative technologies by companies, research institutions and universities from the two countries.

"Energy Minister [Yuval] Steinitz has done a great job of not only developing Israel's gas fields but moving towards a renewable energy economy in Israel. What we have learnt in the United States and want to share in Israel is that they go hand in glove," said Brouillette.

"Renewable energies can’t exist without baseload power. You have to have natural gas, nuclear or coal or you don’t have renewable energy. Those lessons were hard to learn initially in the United States and Europe is learning them right now.

"We can share those experiences through the establishment of collaborative efforts... If we do this correctly, the security of both our nations are made stronger."

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



