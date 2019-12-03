Christian and Muslim contestants participated in a Bible contest organized in Nigeria for the second year in a row by the local Israeli Embassy on Wednesday.Out of the 1,900 people who presented their candidacy, 12 contestants from all over the country were selected through an online quiz to attend the final stage, which took place in the largest church of the country's capital Abuja.The winner was 18-year-old Jerry Chukwu, who won a plane ticket to Israel along with those who placed second and third."Now I can fulfill my dream – to personally experience the land of the Bible," Chukwu commented after his victory. "I believe that such a contest can serve as a cultural bridge between Israel and Nigeria," said Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria Shimon Ben-Shoshan.