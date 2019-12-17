if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
Christians for Israel Hanukkiah inauguration in Sderot

The giant hanukkiah was donated by Christians for Israel (CVI), a Dutch organization, in an expression of solidarity with Gaza border residents in light of the recent rocket attacks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 17, 2019 17:11
A giant hanukkiah was transferred from the Netherlands to Sderot by the Jewish Agency and inaugurated at a festive event with Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog and Mayor of Sderot Alon Davidi.
The 12-meter high hanukkiah is the largest in Israel. It was donated by Christians for Israel (CVI), a Dutch organization, in an expression of solidarity with Gaza border residents in light of the recent rocket attacks.
The hanukkiah was built seven years ago and has passed through cities across the Netherlands, serving as a symbol of Israeli support. CVI is also committed to supporting Jewish Agency programs for Gaza border residents through Keren Hayesod-United Israel Appeal.
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog said, “This huge hanukkiah that made its way to Sderot all the way from the Netherlands is a symbol of the tremendous support Gaza border residents also receive from friends of Israel across the globe. The solidarity that members of Christians for Israel wanted to express to Sderot and the surrounding communities is heartwarming. Let’s all hope the light of candles brings resilience and quiet to all who live here. The Jewish Agency will continue to support Gaza border residents, together with our partners at the Jewish Federations of North America and Keren Hayesod.”
The event was attended by a large delegation from the Netherlands, including the Dutch Chief Rabbi Binyomin Jacobs and CVI Chairman Mr. Pim van der Hoff.


Tags Sderot hanukkah isaac herzog
