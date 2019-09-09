Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Company LEV's ‘Love Chapter 02’

By ORA BRAFMAN
September 9, 2019 21:24
1 minute read.
SHARON EYAL’S ‘Love Chapter 02.’

SHARON EYAL’S ‘Love Chapter 02.’ . (photo credit: ANDRE LE-CORRE)

Company LEV

‘Love Chapter 02’

Creator: Sharon Eyal

Suzanne Dellal Center, Tel Aviv

September 8

On current visit of LEV, the company showcased “Love Chapter 02,” the second link of an ongoing project by choreographer Sharon Eyal and her co-creator partner, Gai Behar. The intense journey was launched a few years ago with “OCD Love,” a pivotal creation with new depth, which pushed Eyal’s artistry further, yet maintained her distinctive style. The third link of this journey is “The Brutal Journey of the Heart,” which will premiere in Germany at the end of this month.

“Love Chapter 02,” like the company’s previous work, relies on a small cast of outstanding dancers who bring to stage individuality and character that was sometimes lacking in some earlier creations. Thematically, it preserves the essence and serenity of “OCD Love,” particularly in the first section, due to the hypnotically expressive body of Rebecca Hytting, who conveys almost translucent gradations of inner moods with her wing-like arms, swaying upper body and total immersion in attending to the slightest details.

The powerful impact of those sections comes in big part to the long and tight artistic partnership of Eyal and Ori Lichtik. His musical contribution supports and mirrors Eyal’s intentions, as much as he himself was obviously influenced by her movement’s modes since he started to work with her. His slow, insisting rhythms at the beginning is but a promising introduction to a welling emotional turmoil leading to erupting ecstasy, using repetitive motifs containing larger gestures, enabling the dancers to reach a pinnacle of corporal delights.

In a way, the fact that the first half was so strong accentuated the somewhat looser second half. Yes, Eyal’s work remained sensuous, the dancing stayed impressive, yet some real fire was missing, and seemed to be replaced with attempts to keep up the energy and focus with more effort and less passion. The last scene was a bit unsettling, as the dancers seem to cry and laugh simultaneously; introducing a last-minute proposition that seriously needed a context.

The dance did receive a rare and loud standing ovation to each and every dancer, from Rebecca Hytting to the fabulous Darren Davaney, through Mariko Kakizaki, Keren Lurie Pardes and Daniel Norgren-Jensen.


Related Content

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reveals the Iranian nuclear bases uncovered by Israel, September 9
September 9, 2019
Netanyahu speaks to 6 million Israelis and one man in America - analysis

By YAAKOV KATZ

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut