The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus: A matter of life and death for small businesses

Small and medium-sized businesses are bearing the brunt of the economic damage wrought by the novel coronavirus outbreak, as high street businesses are shuttered and employees enter quarantine.

By EYTAN HALON  
MARCH 17, 2020 15:21
A man wearing a mask walks inside a shopping centre after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government announced that malls, hotels, restaurants and theaters will shut down from Sunday, in an escalation of precautionary measures against coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 15, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
A man wearing a mask walks inside a shopping centre after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government announced that malls, hotels, restaurants and theaters will shut down from Sunday, in an escalation of precautionary measures against coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 15, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
While they might not generate dramatic front-page headlines, small and medium-sized businesses are the lifeline of the nation.
Comprising 97% of all companies in Israel, they are Israel's major growth engine. They are also bearing the brunt of the economic damage wrought by the novel coronavirus outbreak, as high street businesses are shuttered and employees enter quarantine.
Increasingly stringent measures announced on Monday evening by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tightened the noose around both the public and private sector activity, accompanied by promises of additional financial aid. Businesses employing more than 10 workers will be required to reduce the quantity of staff present in the workplace by 70%.
Notably, the government announced that employees placed on unpaid leave, with six months of consecutive employment rather than a full year, would be eligible for unemployment benefits. Israeli Employment Service director-general Rami Garor told Army Radio that some 100,000 new benefit claimants attempted to enter their website on Monday night following Netanyahu's announcement, causing the website to crash.
While increased access to unemployment benefits is undoubtedly a welcome move, a large question mark hangs over the very survival of many businesses. The deferral of payments, including social security payments and municipal tax, may prove to be of limited assistance to self-employed workers and companies with minimal to no income.
To date, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon has promised NIS 8 billion ($2.11b.) in support for businesses, primarily in the form of low-interest government-backed loans. On Monday, he vowed to inject an additional NIS 5b. ($1.3b.) to assist companies, including limited grants for self-employed workers.
Many businesses of a larger size, however, are also crying out for grants. Loans must be paid back with significantly reduced revenues.
"We live in a reality where most businesses in the market are consumers of credit, some in an uncontrollable manner, which is incompatible with their repayment capability or scope of their operations," Adv. Hayut Greenberg, a lawyer specializing in company rehabilitation and insolvency, told The Jerusalem Post.
"Therefore, establishing a loan fund that will flow with increased credit will only increase the value of the balloon, and create only an illusion of a situation," Greenberg said, emphasizing that offering large loans will ultimately exacerbate credit problems already faced by many businesses.
As Netanyahu placed the public sector into a state of emergency framework, the Finance Ministry and the Histradrut labor federation announced that they had reached a collective labor agreement for government employees. Workers not deemed critical during the crisis will be placed on annual leave. There is no such protection for many private sector employees.
Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron described the latest package of measures as being "definitely in the desired direction," but emphasized the importance of creating a "significant and well-defined financial safety net in the budget" to give the government sufficient leeway in managing the crisis.
That may prove difficult. During a press conference last week, Netanyahu alluded to limits placed on the current government, which has been operating on a rolling monthly budget since the start of the year, and is facing a growing fiscal deficit.
Speaking to Army Radio on Monday, National Economic Council Chairman Prof. Avi Simhon estimated that a full shutdown of the economy would likely cost the state at least NIS 50 billion. He added that it will be necessary for the government to “significantly increase” the fiscal deficit in order to compensate businesses and support the economy.
To funnel substantial and much-needed funds to both the private and healthcare sectors, a functioning government is needed. One of the first tasks for an incoming government will be to pass a budget, likely based on 2019 figures. That budget is necessary to fight the coronavirus on two fronts: both in healthcare and business. 


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: A call for unity in Israeli politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
The coronavirus fear factor – comment By DAVID BRINN
Asher Fredman Israel needs an emergency unity government to deal with the coronavirus By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
3 Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus
Target discount store
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Israel plans to use counter-terrorism tools to stop spread of coronavirus
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by