The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus: Hamas chastised after Palestinians flock to new shopping mall

Several Palestinians criticized Hamas for permitting the mall to open without taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
APRIL 19, 2020 17:04
Shopping for sales (illustrative) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Shopping for sales (illustrative)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Hamas is facing widespread criticism after hundreds of Palestinians converged on a new shopping mall that opened in the Gaza Strip last week, defying a ban on gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. 
The new Hype Mall in the Nuseirat refugee camp, owned by the Al-Danaf Group, is one of the biggest projects in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave.
The mall management announced on April 15 that it would not hold an inauguration ceremony due to the coronavirus crisis and out of respect for the families of 25 Palestinians who were killed in a gas explosion in Nuseirat camp last month. 
As soon as the mall was opened, however, hundreds of Palestinians thronged its new stores, ignoring safety instructions regarding the coronavirus. 
Several Palestinians criticized Hamas for permitting the mall to open without taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. 
Some claimed that the owners of the mall were closely associated with senior Hamas leaders and that’s why they were allowed to open the shopping center during the crisis. Other Palestinians said that it was inconceivable that Hamas would allow a shopping mall to open at a time when it has closed all mosques in the Gaza Strip to stem the spread of the virus. 
“It’s all politics,” said Salah Shehadeh, a resident of Gaza City. “Hamas feels free to do whatever it wants; it has shut all the mosques and suspended Friday prayers because of the coronavirus. Are malls more important than our mosques?” 
Mahmoud Alami, another resident of the Gaza Strip, said many people were angry with Hamas for allowing the mall to open, endangering the lives of hundreds of people. 
“The Hamas leaders are lying to us,” he said. “On the one hand, they are saying that they are taking strict measures to combat the coronavirus; on the other hand, we saw hundreds of people at the new mall without precautionary measures. Hamas knew that the mall was going to open. Why didn’t they take precautionary measures to prevent the people from gathering there?” 
A number of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip told The Jerusalem Post that the scenes at Hyper Mall last week were not unique. “You can still see many people in other shopping centers in different parts of the Gaza Strip,” said Abdel Karim Mansour, a resident of Shati refugee camp. 
In response to the protests, Prosecutor-General Diad al-Din al-Madhoun announced that he has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the opening of the mall. He said that legal measures would be taken against anyone who is found to have operated in violation of instructions to prevent the spread of the virus. 
Eyad al-Bozom, spokesman for the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Interior, said on Sunday that the authorities in the Gaza Strip have already contacted the owners of the mall as part of the investigation. 
Al-Bozom insisted that the owners had taken the necessary precautionary measures before the opening of the mall. But, he said, “a large number of residents entered the mall, and the situation there became difficult. The case is now under investigation. This incident shows that there are still many people here who don’t seriously take the instructions to prevent the spread of the disease. This should serve as a warning to all.” 
The spokesman pointed out that Hamas has taken several measures to stem the spread of the virus in the Gaza Strip, including a ban on gatherings, and closure of wedding halls, beach resorts, restaurants, coffeeshops and mosques.
“Some 1,632 Palestinians who were stranded on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing entered the Gaza Strip in the past four days,” al-Bozom told the Palestine Satellite Channel.  “They include patients, the elderly, and students. All the returnees have been placed in quarantine at several quarantine centers.”
After the Palestinians returned to the Gaza Strip, the Rafah terminal was again closed in both directions. 
On March 15, another 1,000 Palestinians were allowed to return to the Gaza Strip. They too were placed in quarantine for 21 days. 
“Our quarantine centers provide all the services to the people,” al-Bozom added. “We are taking difficult and complicated measures to ensure the safety of the returnees. We have detailed plans for dealing with those returning to the Gaza Strip. We coordinated their return with the Egyptians.”
Some Palestinians, he said, “still don’t understand the seriousness of the situation. In the Gaza Strip we are making huge efforts to avoid a major outbreak of the pandemic. Unfortunately, we still have a situation where people continue to ignore the instructions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.” 


Tags Hamas gaza strip
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Right to protest By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum Does Israel have a ‘no exit’ strategy from corona? By RUTHIE BLUM
Yuval Cherlow Ethical ideals and the virus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Gal Perl Finkel Hezbollah in crisis, but Israel cannot take its eyes off it By GAL PERL FINKEL
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine April 19 2020: Still singing to boost public morale By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
3 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by