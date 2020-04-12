The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus and sex: Will Israel experience a baby-boom in nine months?

People stay in-doors during the crisis, does this mean they will have more sex?

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 12, 2020 20:59
Sex [Illustrative] (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Sex [Illustrative]
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Last month, as the coronavirus crisis began to hit New York hard and the city braced for a lockdown, the city’s Department of Health published very detailed – and explicit – guidelines on safe sexual behavior. The document included a recommendation to wash hands as well as sex toys for at least 20 seconds both for the purpose of masturbation and sexual encounters with other people, as well as avoiding kissing and any other form of physical relationship with anyone outside someone’s own household.
The question of how the outbreak and the lockdowns are affecting people’s intimacy has been dealt from many points of view, prompting some to suggest that couples stuck at home are likely to be having more sex and therefore a baby-boom is to be expected in about nine-months from now. However, experts advise caution.
“I think the questions boils down to the quality of emotional life and relationship of every couple above and beyond what is going on physically,” sex therapist and Chairman of the Sex Therapy Training Program at Bar Ilan University David Ribner told The Jerusalem Post. “The second issue is what was the quality of their sexual relation before all of this was happening.”
Ribner pointed out that the questions that sex counselors and therapists are receiving cover a very wide spectrum, from people saying that they are too tired or stressed to contemplate any kind or physical relation to people who are looking for more intimacy.
“For relationships were there has not been a successful intimate life, physical or emotional, this can be a very high-stressed situation, particularly when one partner has more desire than the other partner,” he added. “Even more extreme situations are those where in the past there have been episodes of abuse which now can become even more abusive because there is not really any way out.”
The therapist said that as the time passes and people get used to the lockdown, there is a good chance that couples will go back to their normal routine.
“Of course, it can be hard for parents of children to find some privacy. We encourage them to tell their children that they need some time for themselves,” he pointed out.
“We are all in new territory though, we have never been in this place before so we will need to wait and see what happens,” he further said.
However, Ribner said that he would be very surprised to see an increase in the number of babies born, considering that nowadays people look at the issue of conceiving with awareness, including the use of birth control.
“I think that people will just continue doing what they were doing before,” he said.
One of the issues that have emerged since the beginning of the outbreak is a significant increase in the consumption of pornography. The portal PornHub stated that since mid-March it has registered an increase in traffic between 4 and 25% worldwide. Similar data have been registered for the United States, while Israel is not among the countries whose specific numbers are listed in the statistical section of the portal.
“I think that in this situation people might use pornography not so much for the purpose of sexual arousal but more to achieve a sense of escape, to project themselves into a fantasy,” Ribner told the Post.
“I would add that in Israel, one of the issues for the religious community is the question if it is safe of not to go to the mikve, which surely has an impact for a couple’s physical intimacy, for both partners,” he concluded.
Painting a multifaceted picture of the situation was also Chana Boteach, who runs the store Kosher Sex in center Tel Aviv, which focuses on promoting intimacy for couples within the realm of Jewish values. As required by the lockdown, the store is closed. However, Kosher Sex products are still sold online in the United States and shipped internationally.
“I think we are currently seeing the full spectrum of what happens in life coming under the microscope. On the one hand we are seeing people using this opportunity to connect to their partners, which is inspiring. On the other hand, we also see an increase in domestic violence,” she told the Post.
Boteach, whose father Rabbi Shmuley penned the bestselling book Kosher Sex around twenty years ago, said that they are registering a spike in sales of around 40%, especially for America and Israel.
“It is nice to see that the most popular products are couple products, such as vibrators. Also lubricants are doing really well,” she said.
“What we are trying to do is to make sure that this is a time that people use to bond with their partners and deepen the connection, having more exciting sex, get to know each other better, which can be hard, especially stuck at home with children,” she concluded. “This is one of the first times that people are not really having casual sex because it is much harder, so kosher sex, or using sex for intimacy, is really the only kind you can have.”


Tags Israel sex Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What price will Israel pay in the next prisoner swap? By JPOST EDITORIAL
A disconnected leadership - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: It’s a lack self-awareness, stupid! By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Blue and White? It’s black By EHUD OLMERT
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Coronavirus: Netanyahu announces nationwide lockdown until Friday
An ambulance driving in the central Israeli city of Elad, April 5, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by