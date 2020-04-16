The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus survey: Israelis getting used to the situation

When asked to rank their current stress level, respondents answered with an average of 5.22 on a scale of one to ten.

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 16, 2020 19:25
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020 (photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
(photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
Israelis are getting used to the coronavirus restrictions and are somewhat less stressed about the situation, a survey by the Guttman Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute found. IDI is tracking the mood of the country as the crisis progresses with weekly surveys. 
When asked to rank their current stress level, respondents answered with an average of 5.22 on a scale of one to ten. Two weeks ago, the average was 5.64. Not surprisingly, those with the highest incomes tended to report lower stress  than lower-income individuals. Notably, people in the haredi sector reported less stress than those of other religious groups, despite the high incident rate in their community. 
When asked "to what extent do you fear or not fear for your economic well-being in the foreseeable future?", 57.3%  of respondents said they "greatly fear" or "moderately fear." Over the past few surveys, results have ranged from 64.5% to 67.6%. 
For the question "Are you optimistic or pessimistic about Israel society's ability to overcome the current crisis?", 71.7% said they were very optimistic or somewhat optimistic, compared to 66.4% in the previous survey. 
Regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership during the crisis, 54.2% said they had "a great deal" or "a fair bit" of trust in him, about the same as in the previous survey and a bit lower than the 57.4% recorded before that. Meanwhile, only 25.2% said they had that much trust in Health Minister Yaakov Litzman. 


