Coronavirus test result errors may be a large problem

The Health Ministry might have botched several coronavirus test results. According to a Ynet report, the ministry told health insurance providers on Friday to stop releasing coronavirus test results, as they may be incorrect.Some in the Health Ministry expressed concern that the issue of false results is widespread and not merely anecdotal. If this is true, it could mean that some were treated for hat coronavirus, but did not have the disease, or that some with the disease have gone untreated and may have exposed others. Currently, health insurance providers’ labs run tests and the results to the Health Ministry, which disseminates the information to relevant parties, according to Ynet.A doctor noticed the problem on Friday after seeing that the health insurance lab noted his patient as testing positive for the virus, while the health ministry noted the result as negative, according to Ynet.As of Saturday afternoon, the Health Ministry reported that 3,460 Israelis were infected with the virus, and 50 of them are in serious condition.