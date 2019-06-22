Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

‘Crime-Minister’: flyer says Mandelblit is ‘Godless’, needs no Synagogue

Hundreds of flyers were placed on the street the Attorney-General lives in.

By MAARIV ONLINE
June 22, 2019 14:37
‘Crime-Minister’: flyer says Mandelblit is ‘Godless’, needs no Synagogue

Flyer asking Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit why he needs to attend prayers if he has no God. . (photo credit: TOM HATOEL)

 
Hundreds of flyers with the photograph of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit were placed on cars in the street he lives on in Petah Tikva on Saturday with captions calling him “Crime Minister,” Maariv reported. 
 
“What need have you of a synagogue?”  The flyer reads, “When you have no God in your heart?” 
 
This is not the first time people target Mandelblit in his private sphere, weeks ago protesters came to the synagogue he prays at when he was praying during Shabbat, they were armed with cameras. 
 
This, according to Jewish law, is a violation of the sanctity of the day which is meant to be a day of rest. 
 
The bodyguard employed to defend the Attorney-General and his son were able to whisk him away on that occasion. 

