Crises aside, Rivlin appears to be in exuberant mood- analysis

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

It is very difficult for journalists to approach President Reuven Rivlin, who is constantly surrounded by staff who form a defensive shield around him, so no reporter yesterday could get close enough to ask him about his reaction to the Knesset vote to disband itself.



But if body language is any indication, Rivlin is not as despondent as one would expect, given that he put out a statement prior to the vote that he would do everything in his power to prevent a new election.

As things stand at the moment, the president is out of the picture until Election Day in just under 16 weeks.Rivlin appeared to be in an exuberant mood on Thursday morning when he greeted British and Israeli war veterans who have suffered disabilities while on active service to their countries.He opened his arms to them expansively, he saluted them, he applauded them, he cheered them, and he seemed in no hurry to take leave of them.Unlike his predecessor Shimon Peres, who used to spend a lot of time with all his guests – as a result of which he had fewer day to day appointments – Rivlin does a hit and run job of 10- to 15-minute back-to-back meetings, rushing from the main hall to a more intimate meeting in a smaller reception room or in his office.It’s as if he’s competing with himself to see how much more he can fit into a single day.This time, however, he stayed for 45 minutes, and he looked as if he were enjoying himself.Having twice served as speaker of the Knesset, Rivlin was probably glad that this is no longer his headache.On the other hand, one of his favorite expressions these days is that the reason Israel has so many great achievements to its credit is because every challenge is perceived as an opportunity.The challenges in the current political crisis are also brimming with opportunities. Maybe that’s why Rivlin looks so happy.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



