The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Critically injured soldier smiling, communicating 1 year after attack

On Sunday, Nathaniel’s mother Judi Felber told The Jerusalem Post that her son has made good progress since regaining consciousness.

By JEREMY SHARON  
DECEMBER 8, 2019 21:59
Nathaniel Felber (photo credit: Courtesy)
Nathaniel Felber
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Almost one year after IDF soldier Nathaniel Felber was critically injured in a shooting attack outside the Givat Assaf settlement outpost, his mother has said her son’s situation is much improved, although a long process of rehabilitation still remains.
Felber was shot in the head during an attack outside the West Bank settlement on December 13 which left him in a coma and fighting for his life.
He was transferred to a rehabilitation center in the country’s central district in February but remained in a coma for several months after that, only regaining consciousness gradually.
On Sunday, Nathaniel’s mother Judi Felber told The Jerusalem Post that her son has made good progress since regaining consciousness.
She said that her family has experienced a very difficult year but that they had been greatly helped by the many people who had given them support and assistance, many of whom they had never met or known before the attack. 
“It’s been a really, really hard year of roller coaster emotions and activities,” she said, noting that he was injured a week after his sister got engaged.
“I look back to where I was on December 12, the day before the attack, and it’s not the same place at all. But I’ve made wonderful friends, I’ve learned a lot, I’ve seen the goodness in people that I had no idea.”
Judi Felber said that her daughter had got married two weeks ago, with Nathaniel in attendance, and that people who she had not known less than a year ago were guests at the wedding because of how close her family had become to those who have given their support.
“At the wedding there were so many people who if we had had the wedding a year ago we wouldn't have even known or invited them,” she said
Judi said that the assistance provided to her family by friends and strangers alike “has been amazing, there’s no way to describe it,” and also praised Felber’s friends from his IDF unit and his yeshiva for giving her son strong support.
“His friends are amazing. They have been so helpful and so friendly,” said Judi, and said that her son is visibly helped and encouraged by his friends’ visits.
“Nathaniel smiles when they come, I think he enjoys the visits. They make jokes with him, they make him feel like he’s part of everything, they treat him like he’s a regular guy, and he’s part of everything and that’s really helpful.
“They take him in his wheelchair, they dance and sing with him, they make him feel like he’s part of everything, they treat him like a normal guy.”
Judi said that since coming out of his coma, Nathaniel is now sometimes able to answer to yes or no questions, he can smile, and make hand gestures such as a thumbs up, although he still cannot speak at present.
She said however that the family is hopeful he will be able to recover his speech in time.
“Nathaniel has physical therapy and occupational therapy every day, and communication therapy nearly every day,” she added.
On Monday, he is scheduled to undergo a procedure in a Jerusalem hospital which it is hoped will prepare him for another operation in several months time when a synthetic material will be used to replace parts of skull which were harmed in the shooting attack.
“He still has a long way to go,” Judi said.
She added that once the operation to restore the impacted parts of his skull has been successfully performed, his family is hopeful that he will be able to leave the rehabilitation center and return to live in Ra'anana where the rest of the family live.
   


Tags IDF Attack yeshiva students
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's rhetoric By JPOST EDITORIAL
How the Israel-Iran war might begin By YAAKOV KATZ
Battling terrorism, antisemitism and the threat of Corbyn in Britain By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Cancer treatment personalized By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Politics and indictments aside By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by