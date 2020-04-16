The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Anime and Manga returns to Jerusalem despite coronavirus pandemic

In an atmosphere of caution, anime and manga still shine in Jerusalem.

By AARON REICH  
APRIL 16, 2020 15:19
The Harucon anime convention returned to Jerusalem in March (photo credit: PAVEL DMITROCHENKO)
The Harucon anime convention returned to Jerusalem in March
(photo credit: PAVEL DMITROCHENKO)
Despite the coronavirus outbreak gaining ground, the Association of Anime and Manga in Israel (AMAI) returned to the Jerusalem International Convention Center to host the 13th iteration of its flagship event, the Harucon anime convention.
Held on Purim at the beginning of March, before the Health Ministry had ordered all such events to be canceled, the event is usually Israel’s biggest annual confab focusing on Japanese culture, and is supported by the Japanese Embassy in Israel, Nintendo in Israel, the Israel-Japan Friendship Society and Chamber of Commerce, and the comic-book retailer Comikaza.
This year, however, the coronavirus was on everyone’s mind and cast a dark shadow over the event. Before the event, the Health Ministry banned all gatherings of more than 5,000 people, but Harucon was not expecting such a crowd this year and thus was able to go ahead.
The organizers were cautious, too, and provided hand wipes and sanitizer throughout the venue.
However, the event was still dealt a heavy blow by the virus, with many scheduled panels and speakers being canceled. For example, Nintendo Israel, which has been a fixture at the last few conventions with a large gaming room filled with consoles and a variety of games for convention-goers to play, was completely absent. However, that is not to say that the event was lacking. Fans of geek culture in Israel are dedicated, and lectures were still exciting as usual, even those on more niche topics.
Speaking to In Jerusalem, Inbar Eitan, a veteran of the Israeli anime and manga scene, was surprised at how many people showed up to attend her lecture on ‘80s anime.
“Of course it’s not as much as you’d see with more mainstream topics, but people are still going to give their two cents for the things they love,” she said.
Eitan has spoken at several conventions before, and makes an effort to appear at every major convention – which include Harucon and AMAI’s other event, CAMI, as well as the Israeli Society for Science Fiction and Fantasy’s two events, ICon and Olamot. Some of her previous lectures were on rhythm games and on the iconic Castlevania franchise of video games, which has since expanded into a popular Netflix original series.
“One of the things I like about the panels is introducing people to things I love. To me, that’s the most fulfilling part, exposing people to things you love and getting a positive reaction.”
A cosplay enthusiast, Eitan also spoke about Israel’s cosplay scene. Typically, the cosplay contest is one of Harucon’s major attractions, with the winners going to represent Israel at the World Cosplay Summit in Japan. Though it was not held this year, cosplaying was still on display, with many creative costumes of iconic characters showcased by both amateurs and seasoned veterans.
“The cosplay scene here is always changing and growing,” Eitan, who was dressed as a Rowlett from the Pokemon franchise, told In Jerusalem. “Each con you’ll see more impressive cosplays, and the community never fails to amaze me. People actually reach the international standard, and it’s very endearing to see that. I’m always in awe of how much effort they put in.”
As always, another major focus of the convention was the various retailers selling new and second-hand geek merchandise, ranging from cheap used video games and consoles to hats, decorative pillows, posters, figurines, jewelry, costumes and more. These also included creators seeking to show their work, including artists, comic book creators and even video games.
Speaking to In Jerusalem, aspiring game developer David Tzur showed off the game he has been working on largely by himself in his spare time over the past year and a half. Called Cycle, the game is a 2D action platformer with a heavy focus on exploration and backtracking, known among video gamers as a Metroidvania game, in reference to the Metroid and Castlevania franchises that pioneered the genre.
The game includes a story as well, about the protagonist searching for their mother, who never returned after going to repair the inner workings of the Tower of Stars, which provides energy to the land. Its gameplay is solid and has a very mechanical and retro aesthetic, which is helped by the game’s 8-16 bit graphics.
Tzur, who is also a student at Shenkar College of Engineering, Design and Art, makes sure to update people about the progress of his game and posting updates, gameplay footage and concept art on social media and on the game’s official website, dvtzr.itch.io/cycle, where a fully playable 40-minute demo can be downloaded for free.
Tzur told In Jerusalem that he hopes the game can be finished soon, but admits this is unlikely.
“Game development is very difficult,” he explained, “and Shenkar has a lot of homework.”
While the story looks interesting and the aesthetics don’t feel at all too mundane, the gameplay is very familiar. That makes it seem very accessible to many gamers who have played similar games, and it can be appreciated by casual gamers and hardcore fans alike.
This is reflective of much of the Israeli geek community overall, being very inclusive. And while the coronavirus may have cast a dark shadow over the convention, the convention-goers were largely happy to attend, socialize and share in what they enjoy.


Tags Israel culture israel japan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Hope and solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Priorities for the IDF amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAACOV AYISH
Emily Schrader Using religion to scapegoat women for disasters – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by