Bar Refaeli names her first son David

Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli named her son David.

Refaeli’s third child and first son joins sisters Liv and Elle. The boy’s name was announced Tuesday.

Refaeli is married to Israeli businessman Adi Ezra. David, who was born on Jan. 14, was named after Ezra’s father, Mako reported

The couple celebrated the baby’s bris at their home with close friends and immediate family.

Refaeli is currently fighting in court against allegations of tax evasion and perjury. Prosecutors reportedly offered her a plea bargain under which she would avoid prison and her mother would be sent to jail instead.

In April, the Central District Court in Lod ordered Refaeli to pay about $2.25 million in back taxes. She has appealed to the Supreme Court.