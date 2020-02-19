The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Children's theater productions performing in Tel Aviv for Purim

The Seven Dwarfs and Snow White by Roy Segev and Shirili Deshe will be one of three premieres at the festival. The musical (appropriate for ages six-12) doesn't quite match the story we know.

By HELEN KAYE  
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 20:07
A SCENE from ‘The Seven Dwarfs and Snow White.’ (photo credit: KFIR BOLOTIN)
The Orna Porat Children and Youth Theater will present its 20th annual Yaron Festival over Purim, March 9-11, at the Tel Aviv Museum and the Cameri Theater, with 32 performances for children ages three to 12. There will also be a variety of free activities at the Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center.
The Seven Dwarfs and Snow White by Roy Segev and Shirili Deshe will be one of three premieres at the festival. The musical (appropriate for ages six-12) doesn’t quite match the story we know.
The second premiere will be Bialik’s Chest by Gil Tchernowitz and Meytal Selkmon-Roten, a multi-disciplinary show assembled in front of its audience, complete with a children’s songs.
A Garden Party by Shirili Deshe will be the third premiere. This nature-conscious musical whodunit searches for the person or thing that destroyed a lovingly tended community vegetable garden. Appropriate for ages three-seven
Other plays will include Aladdin and his Magic Lamp; Goldilocks and the Three Bears (Zehava in Hebrew); the prize-winning, long-running The Court Jester; Sherlock Holmes, a kid-sized show about Conan Doyle’s detective; and Gali, a children’s musical based on songs by Ehud Manor.


