DJ Martin Garrix heading to Israel

Dutch DJ and music producer Martin Garrix is going to be playing one hell of a dance party in Tel Aviv this summer when he takes the stage in Hayarkon Park.



Garrix will be appearing on September 10 at one of Israel's biggest concert venues, and is sure to bring a crowd. And the musician recorded a special video message for his local fans inviting them to the show.





"What's up Tel Aviv? It's Martin Garrix and after all these years, I'm finally coming your way for my first show ever," he said. "It's going to be absolutely crazy and I'm already looking forward to it right now."The DJ's most popular tracks include "Animals," which has been viewed more than 1 billion times on YouTube, "Tremor" and "Forbidden Voices." He has collaborated with Dua Lipa, Avicii, David Guetta and more.Garrix, just 22 years old, has already released 41 singles and 33 music videos, signed a deal with Sony music and founded his own record label. Earlier this year, he headlined the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics Games and he has won multiple MTV Europe Music Awards.Tickets for the show range from NIS 225-NIS 395 and will go on sale Thursday at 10am at tmisrael.co.il