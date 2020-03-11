Eyal Golan to celebrate wedding with modest party in light of virus

Israeli superstar singer Eyal Golan’s wedding on Thursday may be much more modest than he planned, in order to comply with new guidelines announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday night that gatherings of more than 100 people are now forbidden because of the novel coronavirus, but it will take place, according to the Pnai Plus website.
Golan is marrying Daniel Greenberg, a model and former Big Brother contestant who announced just days ago that she is expecting his child.
The couple had planned to wed in a small ceremony and then celebrate at a lavish ceremony at the Dan Intercontinental Hotel in Tel Aviv in front of 1400 guests that many were calling “the event in the year.”In light of recent directives from the Ministry of Health, they had planned to limit the reception to just a thousand guests. Golan’s sister had reportedly said she wouldn’t attend and his mother planned only to be present for the ceremony for family before the big party. Responding to the prime minister’s message to limit gatherings to 100, Golan and Greenberg sent a message to their guests that they were limiting the size of the ceremony further and wished everyone would simply “be happy and love.” Now they just have to cut their guest list down by 900.