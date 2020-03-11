The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Eyal Golan to celebrate wedding with modest party in light of virus

Golan is marrying Daniel Greenberg, a model and former Big Brother contestant who announced just days ago that she is expecting his child.

By HANNAH BROWN  
MARCH 11, 2020 20:39
Eyal Golan performs for new IDF recruits in Bat Yam. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Eyal Golan performs for new IDF recruits in Bat Yam.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli superstar singer Eyal Golan’s wedding on Thursday may be much more modest than he planned, in order to comply with new guidelines announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday night that gatherings of more than 100 people are now forbidden because of the novel coronavirus, but it will take place, according to the Pnai Plus website.

The couple had planned to wed in a small ceremony and then celebrate at a lavish ceremony at the Dan Intercontinental Hotel in Tel Aviv in front of 1400 guests that many were calling “the event in the year.”
In light of recent directives from the Ministry of Health, they had planned to limit the reception to just a thousand guests. Golan’s sister had reportedly said she wouldn’t attend and his mother planned only to be present for the ceremony for family before the big party.
Responding to the prime minister’s message to limit gatherings to 100, Golan and Greenberg sent a message to their guests that they were limiting the size of the ceremony further and wished everyone would simply “be happy and love.” Now they just have to cut their guest list down by 900.


