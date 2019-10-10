Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Film by Israeli director wins prize in Iraq

The Oscar-winning short film by another Israeli director, Guy Nattiv, also took part in the competition.

By
October 10, 2019 21:42
Film by Israeli director wins prize in Iraq

Ashmina Film. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Ashmina, a film by Israeli director Dekel Berenson, won the International Short Film Jury Prize on Wednesday at the fourth Slemani International Film Festival in Slemani, Iraq.

An Oscar-winning short film by another Israeli director, Guy Nattiv, also took part in the competition. 

Ashmina tells the story of a 13-year-old girl who lives with her family on the outskirts of Pokhara, Nepal, the paragliding capital of the world. The remote and traditional town is a busy tourist destination where the locals are profoundly affected by the swarms of foreigners who visit it daily. Forced to skip school, Ashmina helps her family make ends meet by working at the landing field, packing the parachutes of foreign pilots in return for small change. The film was inspired by the director's own experiences visiting Pokhara and seeing children working there.
Ashmina has already won several awards around the world, including the Best Short Film at the 36th Jerusalem Film Festival, which ensures it will be eligible for Oscar consideration.


Berenson is currently working on his first feature film.


The Slemani International Film Festival is held in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.


Related Content

LAST YEAR’S DGTL Festival in Tel Aviv
October 10, 2019
The magic of Magit

By JENNIFER GREENBERG

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings