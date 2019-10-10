Film by Israeli director wins prize in Iraq

Ashmina, a film by Israeli director Dekel Berenson, won the International Short Film Jury Prize on Wednesday at the fourth Slemani International Film Festival in Slemani, Iraq.





An Oscar-winning short film by another Israeli director, Guy Nattiv, also took part in the competition.



Ashmina tells the story of a 13-year-old girl who lives with her family on the outskirts of Pokhara, Nepal, the paragliding capital of the world. The remote and traditional town is a busy tourist destination where the locals are profoundly affected by the swarms of foreigners who visit it daily. Forced to skip school, Ashmina helps her family make ends meet by working at the landing field, packing the parachutes of foreign pilots in return for small change. The film was inspired by the director's own experiences visiting Pokhara and seeing children working there. Ashmina has already won several awards around the world, including the Best Short Film at the 36th Jerusalem Film Festival, which ensures it will be eligible for Oscar consideration.



Berenson is currently working on his first feature film.



The Slemani International Film Festival is held in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

