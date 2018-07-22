Gal Gadot brings sneak peek of Wonder Woman sequel to Comic-Con

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Thousands of fans packed into a room at San Diego’s Comic-Con on Saturday to get a glimpse of one of the most anticipated films of 2019: Wonder Woman 1984.



Israeli actress Gal Gadot joined co-star Chris Pine and director Patty Jenkins to discuss the sequel to the 2017 smash-hit superhero film – and to preview an exclusive clip.





#galgadot #ww84 #justiceleague#wonderwoman A post shared by GAL GADOT (@galgadotww84) on Jul 21, 2018 at 11:07pm PDT

“It’s not a sequel, it’s a new chapter. It’s a whole new movie,” Gadot said when asked about the next movie, which is slated to premiere on November 1, 2019.“The bar is very, very high, but our aspirations are even higher,” Gadot added, according to reports. “We just give it everything that we have, really hoping that what we bring, you guys will love.”Fans who lined up for hours to attend the special Warner Bros. panel were also treated to video footage from the upcoming sequel, despite the fact that filming is still ongoing.According to reports, the clip showed Gadot as Wonder Woman lassoing two guys with guns inside a mall food court, while a group of young girls watch in awe.But fans did not get any answers to a gnawing question: How does Steve Trevor (Pine) show up in the sequel if he died at the end of the first film?“I can’t tell you that,” Pine said, as Jenkins chimed in: “It’s something I’m super excited for everybody to see. It’s a very important part of our movie.”But Jenkins said that Wonder Woman – Diana Prince – was still the heart and soul of the film.“The thing that I love the most about Wonder Woman, which remains true, is that I feel that she is us, more than most superheroes,” the director said according to reports. “People find themselves in Wonder Woman, in all genders, sizes and abilities... she is every one of us. That’s what I care about.”