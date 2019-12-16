if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Hip to the Hammond

DeFrancesco is coming over here with his current trio principally to showcase his latest release, In the Key of the Universe, which is in the running for a Grammy.

By BARRY DAVIS  
DECEMBER 16, 2019 23:53
Joey DeFrancesco (photo credit: MICHAEL WOODALL)
Joey DeFrancesco
(photo credit: MICHAEL WOODALL)
There are few more stirring sounds in the jazz-blues sphere than the rich velvety textures produced by the Hammond B3 organ. And, if it’s played well, the audience can quickly find itself on the verge of ecstasy.
There is something some beguilingly voluptuous, and almost sinfully alluring, about the waves of notes that wash – nay, flood – over you as you hear dense chordal clusters, and white hot arpeggios, elicited by that Hammond. And, if we’re talking about masters of the instrument we need go no further than Joey DeFrancesco, who is one of the stars of this year’s Tel Aviv Jazz Festival. The three-dayer will take place, for the second year running, at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, December 18-20, after a 28-year berth at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque.
DeFrancesco is coming over here with his current trio, with Troy Roberts on saxophone and bass, and Michael Ode on drums, principally to showcase his latest release, In the Key of the Universe, which is in the running for a Grammy.
Amazingly, considering his relative tenderness of years, it is over 30 years since the now 48-year-old keyboardist, who also plays saxophone and trumpet, put out his debut recording. “I was 17 when my first record came out, actually I was 18. I recorded it when I was 17,” he recalls. Not that he was exactly a rookie when he made All of Me. “At that point I had been playing for 13 years. I had been on the scene for some time.
The word was around about this young musician. I was discovered by leading record producer and record company executive Dr. George Butler. I have been very prolific since then.” He could say that again. In the Key of the Universe is his third album as leader, with a sideman berth on around another 30 records, one of which was Miles Davis’s Amandla, which also came out 30 years
In fact, DeFrancesco was surrounded by creative musical enterprise from the word go. His grandfather was a reedman and his dad,  “Papa John” DeFrancesco, was an organist of some note and a recipient of the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame’s Living Legend Award in 2013.
HAVING MUSICIAN antecedents helped paved the youngster’s way right into the heart of the hands on scene and, having a Hammond organ at home, and lots of recordings that featured the organ, he didn’t have to think twice about his choice of instrument. By the time he was just a little taller than a grasshopper’s knee he was thrust into the deep end of live jazz making. “My dad played, locally in Philadelphia and New Jersey, the Tri-state area. He wasn’t a touring musician. He had a trio, with organ, saxophone and drums. That was nice for me because, as I was a kid, when I could play a little bit he’d take me with him and I could sit in.”
The kid got a taste of the real deal. “I had my first experiences of [playing] live music, with live musicians. That was great.” At the time, Philadelphia had a thriving jazz scene, so DeFrancesco could catch artists, whose records he’d spun at home, doing their thing on stage. “I got to see some of the
By the time he was 10, DeFrancesco was mixing it with some of the elder statesmen of the jazz fraternity. “I got to play with saxophonist Hank Mobley and drummer Philly Joe Jones. I got a gig with them a place in Philadelphia called Gert’s Lounge. It was an organ club. They had their own organ.” The organist who was due to play with Mobley and Jones was Don Patterson but, for some reason, he couldn’t make the date. DeFrancesco was only too happy to step into the breach.
The jazz cats on the scene knew about the youngster. It is mark of his prodigious early developing gifts that his far more senior fellow musicians had no qualms about have an infant to hold down the fort. “I had a repertoire of about 10-15 standards, and I could play the blues, so I could make a
That precocious talent developed nicely over the years, and DeFrancesco became one of the prime movers behind the renaissance of interest in the Hammond B3 organ, in a jazz context. Like all his peers he was inspired by Jimmy Smith – who is generally considered to have popularized the organ – back in the 1950s.
Having other instruments in his arsenal helps DeFrancesco to expand his band’s sonic and stylistic horizons. He began playing the trumpet around 30 years ago, and last year added tenor saxophone. As Roberts also alternates instrumentally that leaves plenty of room for maneuver. “Troy will play bass on a few numbers in Tel Aviv, so we will also play as a saxophone, bass and drums trio.” There’s more. “Troy doubling up on bass is nice, because it gives me the opportunity to do some things when I play more in the piano fashion. That’s part of my playing too. When I started going to music school they didn’t have organs, so I had to get hip to playing the piano,” says DeFrancesco.
This is gonna be one hip gig in Tel Aviv on December 18, 10:30 p.m.
For tickets and more information: *9080 and www.zappa-club.co.il


Tags music jazz Israeli music
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran’s cover up By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog The French parliament’s much needed moral clarity on antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Shmuley Boteach As Jews are gunned down in New Jersey, Cory Booker tours Iowa’s cornfields By SHMULEY BOTEACH
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Only the voters can put a prime minister out to pasture By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Moshe Dann The EU’s proxy war against Israel By MOSHE DANN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by