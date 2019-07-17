Ice cream for connoisseurs

PEACH ICE CREAM.
(photo credit: ANATOLY MICHAELO)
Just six weeks after opening their first branch on Ibn Gvirol St. in Tel Aviv, Alice Ice cream parlor opened a second one not very far on King George St. The all-natural ice cream prepared in Alice’s very own small factory now offers a 1+1 promotion on all the flavors.
Restauranteur Gur Malcolm is the man behind the new brand. He studied culinary arts in Bologna Italy and was behind a few culinary endeavors such as Olive and Nocturno in Jerusalem. Now, in Tel Aviv, he feels it is time to offer healthful and natural ice cream based on fresh ingredients with less fat and less sugar.
Last week, he launched a new flavor based on fresh peaches picked in the Golan Heights, with no artificial flavoring. There is a peach and ricotta delicious flavor, as well as one with cream, with mascarpone cheese and a vegan peach sorbet.
The new flavors join others that were launched only a few weeks back – including blue spirulina, lemon and ginger sorbet, made from freshly squeezed juices, figs with ricotta, black tea and lemon, vegan coconut ice cream, banana, Oreo cookies, Belgian 70% chocolate, cheesecake, peanut and caramel and more. All of the flavors are sophisticated and delicious.
“Using ingredients that are not fresh allows for longer shelf life,” says Malcolm, “But I will not compromise on freshness and the highest quality ingredients,” he says, explaining that he prefers making 100% natural ice cream with much lower levels of fat and sugar than other makers. And it pays.
NIS 16 for one scoop, two for NIS 21, NIS 48 for 500 grams and NIS 88 for 1 kg.
Alice , 41 King George St. , Tel Aviv (03) 949-0449
Alice , 151 Ibn Gvirol St. . Tel Aviv (03) 528-0321.
They also make deliveries.
