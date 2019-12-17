if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Israel in 2019

Using beloved Israeli songs mixed with pops of death metal, Naharin weaves optimism and nostalgia together with harsh, jarring realities.

By ORI J. LENKINSKI  
DECEMBER 17, 2019 00:02
Israel in 2019 (photo credit: ASKAF)
Israel in 2019
(photo credit: ASKAF)
For many artists, years are not defined by their number but rather by the creation they saw come to light. Time-lines are replaced by portfolios and progression marked not in days and weeks but in showings, performances, premieres.
 As such, it is perhaps fitting that rather than give his newest work a title, Ohad Naharin chose to call his latest creation by the year in which it was made. Premiering during the final days of the year, 2019 has trapped the essence, flow and spirit of Batsheva Dance Company into a choreographic time capsule, which will forever represent the exact zeitgeist of the now.
2019 was created for Studio Varda, the second-floor hall of Batsheva Dance Company’s building in the Suzanne Dellal Center. Industrial designer Gadi Tzachor crafted a set that helps to generate the sensation of being hermetically sealed inside a controlled space.
One-part fashion runway and one-part proscenium, the narrow stage is flanked by audience members on two sides. The halves of the crowd are able to observe one another as they take in the choreography. It is within this arena that Naharin leads his audience on a journey that sails along the waters of reality with occasional plunges into the abstract.
Fans of Naharin’s and Batsheva Dance Company will recognize the tell-tale movement language, Gaga, and the calmly aloof approach of the dancers however, in 2019, Naharin’s reflections on Israeli society are hardly, if at all, masked. In previous works, such as Last Work and Venezuela, Naharin exposed glimpses of disdain for the occupation and for the deteriorating state of Israeli politics. In interviews he said it outright. And in 2019, Naharin makes little effort to hide or blur the blatant and critical observations about the society in which he lives and works. It is out there, plain for the audience to see and to internalize.
Using beloved Israeli songs mixed with pops of death metal, Naharin weaves optimism and nostalgia together with harsh, jarring realities. The dancers, women dressed in glittering cocktail attire and high-heel boots, men in mesh tops and loud prints, place 2019 in a surreal nightclub where chaos peters out into exhaustion.
In a reference to Hanoch Levin’s You and Me and the Next War, Naharin points at the need for idealized patriotism against a backdrop of impending doom.
2019 was created by Naharin and Nakamura, who also designed the costumes, with the assistance of former company member and choreographer Ariel Cohen. The undulating soundtrack was arranged by Maxim Waratt and mastered by Nadav Barnea.
Batsheva Dance Company will perform 2019 at the Suzanne Dellal Center throughout the month of December. For more information, visit batsheva.co.il. 


Tags arts dance Culture in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran’s cover up By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog The French parliament’s much needed moral clarity on antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Shmuley Boteach As Jews are gunned down in New Jersey, Cory Booker tours Iowa’s cornfields By SHMULEY BOTEACH
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Only the voters can put a prime minister out to pasture By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Moshe Dann The EU’s proxy war against Israel By MOSHE DANN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by