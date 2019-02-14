Israeli pop duo Static and Ben-El tours America with hit single

Static and Ben El.
(photo credit: MOSHE NACHUMOVICH)
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Last year one could hear Tudu Bom blasting from coffee shops and car stereos throughout Israel. Now the Israeli pop duo behind the hit is releasing an English version of the song in the United States. Static and Ben-El, the young hip-hop musicians are credited with having the most-watched Israeli music video in history with over 54 million views on YouTube alone and over one million followers on social media. Their other pop feel-good tunes have amassed an almost equal number of hits.
The duo are currently in the United States to promote their new single and have been featured on several talk shows.
The Brazilian style song Tudo Bom means "everything is good" in Portuguese, or "kol b'seder" as the duo translates the song in their original version.
Leeraz "Static" Rousseau was adopted by an Israeli couple as a baby with his original birth country unknown, although Brazil is a possibility according to the family.
Ben-El Tavori is the son of famous Yemenite-Israeli singer Shimi Tavori who had a string of hits in the late 1970s and 1980s. He was Israel's contestant in the 1993 Eurovision contest.
The producer behind the successful duo is Yarden “Jordi” Peleg, winner of several ACUM awards.
The North American release of their single is produced by chart-topping Colombian-born singer J Balvin.
