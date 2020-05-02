Jerusalem Film Festival to join in unprecedented global online festival

The Jerusalem Film Festival has been invited to take part in the international We Are One: A Global Film Festival, a new digital ten-day festival starting on May 29.

Viewers will be able to watch the festival, set to broadcast exclusively on YouTube, free of charge. However they won't just get to enjoy watching the films, they'll also get the chance to support the fight against the coronavirus effort.During the festival they will be given the opportunity to donate to the organizations such as the World Health Organization, among many other global organizations aiding people affected by the virus."By raising funds for the disadvantaged affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the event reflects the guiding principles of the Jerusalem Film Festival that aims to promote arts while supporting society and the community," said Dr. Noa Regev CEO of the Jerusalem Cinematheque and the Jerusalem Film Festival.

The unprecedented global event was jointly announced by YouTube and Tribeca Enterprises - co-founded by Robert DeNiro and American film producer Jane Rosenthal. Rosenthal raised her children Jewish, and was inducted into the Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame.

Some of the world's most prestigious film festivals are teaming up to bring this festival to life, including Cannes, TIFF, Venice and more. The list of organizations involved in curating the content include film festivals from all over the work, from Jerusalem, to Sydney, and Tokyo.