New York style pizza

New York family pizza.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Domino’s Pizza launched a new very thin crust pizza called New York. The pizza has six large slices and a special mix of cheeses. For the price of NIS 59.90, you’ll get one extra topping on top of the cheeses.
The pizza, offered only during the summer, was very good – the crust indeed thin and crispy, the tomato sauce was good and the mozzarella very good.
The other cheeses in the mix – kashkaval and parmesan – added flavor. We chose to top our pizza with tomatoes and anchovies, but there are many other choices, including pepperoni and mushroom. The New York family pizza will be available only for three months.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
July 17, 2019
Redemption song
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN