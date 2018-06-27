Rita Ora cancels show in Israel

Rita Ora performs in Kosovo, February 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
British singer Rita Ora has canceled her upcoming participation in the August WOW Festival in Rishon Lezion.
According to local PR for the concert, Ora informed the Israeli production company that she would have to pull out for medical reasons. Other reports indicated that Ora told the Bluestone Group that she required surgery.
Ora was scheduled to perform on August 1 at the festival in Rishon Lezion alongside pop superstar Jason Derulo. Despite canceling the show in Israel, Ora is still slated to perform in the UK on July 28 and in Lithuania on August 3.
A representative for Ora did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last month, Ora canceled a show in Bristol, England, the day of the concert, also citing medical reasons.
Despite Ora's cancellation, the festival is going on as scheduled, with Derulo on board and an impressive lineup of local talent.
Though names like Eliad Nahu, Axum, Arutz Hakibud and more are already lined up, local PR promised Tuesday that "in the coming days the full lineup of artists that will perform alongside Jason Derulo at the festival will be published."
Derulo, who was last in Israel for a concert in 2016, published a video earlier this month for his local fans.
"Tel Aviv, what's happening? It's Jason Derulo, and I'm so excited to be coming back," he said. "August 1, it's going down - it's called Coca Cola WOW Fest and it's going to be myself, Rita Ora - it's going down, crazy. It's going to be an unbelievable show, I can't wait to see y'all very soon."
Tickets for the festival are NIS 265 and on sale via tmisrael.co.il.