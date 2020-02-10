The Lounge

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
By MICHAL GALANTI  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 22:52
FROM LEFT, Itzik Suari, Oranit Zinger and Dov Kotler. (photo credit: ERAN LAM)
FROM LEFT, Itzik Suari, Oranit Zinger and Dov Kotler.
(photo credit: ERAN LAM)
Audi Community   
Senior members of the Audi Community Business Forum gathered at Cinema City Glilot to view a screening of the movie, The Collini Case. Before the screening, the audience was treated to an introduction by Professor Gabriela Shalev, who spoke about the historical connection of the film with the German judiciary’s depraved conduct in relation to the Nazi perpetrators of war crimes. The meeting of the Audi Community – owners of the premium car brand – was part of the Audi Community’s Film Club. Attending were: Prof. Itzik Suari; Dov Kotler; Yigal Landau; and Oranit Zinger, director of the Audi division.
Facebook communities
On Wednesday, Facebook Israel held its annual community conference at its headquarters, with more than one hundred community managers, who coordinate the activity of millions of Israelis on the company’s platform. The conference included lectures on the power and importance of connecting communities through Facebook, the tremendous growth of communities in Israel, and their economic and social impacts. At the conference, data on the scope of Israeli communities was revealed for the first time: It turns out that more than 37 million people worldwide are members of communities that were created by someone living in Israel, and more than 4.5 million people in Israel are active in Facebook groups. Adi Soffer Teeni, the general manager of Facebook Israel, and Maayan Sarig, VP of Communications and head of Communities at Facebook Israel, both spoke at the conference.
Brain Games
Last week in Tel Aviv, the National Geographic Channel launched a new series called Brain Games, starring mentalist Lior Suchard who will join host Keegan-Michael Key. Guy Carney, channel & media director at Walt Disney Israel, hosted the event, which took place at the High& Event Complex in Tel Aviv. Vasilis Iliopoulos, general manager Walt Disney in Greece and Israel, attended the event.
Amot Holon Campus
The grand opening of the prestigious Amot Holon Campus, which cost over half a billion shekels to build, was held this past Thursday. Senior executives of the Israeli real estate sector and Amot business partners were welcomed warmly by Nathan Hetz, CEO of Alony Hetz Properties and Investments; Avi Mousler, CEO of Amot; and senior executives from both companies. Attendees included: Holon Mayor Moti Sasson; the project’s architects, Prof. Moshe Tzur and Michi Setter; chef Assaf Granit, who pontificated about his path to international success; chairman of Best Israel Rafi Bisker and Elias Tenus, Best Israel CEO.
Big dreams
Chemi Peres, the son of late president Shimon Peres, and chairman of the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, together with Rami Kalish, his partner at Pitango, were invited by the Serbian innovation minister to be the keynote speakers at the Innovation Talk conference in Belgrade. During the conference, the Serbian language version of the book No Room for Small Dreams, written by Peres before his death, was launched. Before the conference concluded, the guests from Israel met with Serbian President Alexander Vucic. The three talked about ways to increase innovation in Serbia and throughout Europe, and Chemi presented the president with a copy of his father’s book.
Translated by Hannah Hochner.


