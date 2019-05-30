The rise of rosé

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Shavuot is traditionally associated with the color white, dairy foods and white wines. However, the soaring popularity of rosé wines made them the “it” wine for this holiday. Here are some rosé and white wines that you may wish to sip this coming Shavuot.



Rosés



Maia Mare Pink 2018

A blend of Carignan and Mourvèdre grapes, Mare Pink has a vivid pink color, red-wine aromas, light body and nice finish. Serve with salads and fish. NIS 79

Bravdo Rosé 2018A light wine, the Bravdo Rosé has rich fruity flavor, as well as floral aromas and peachy color. Easy to drink, it is lovely as an aperitif. NIS 80Recanati Gris de Marselam Rosé 2018One of the prettiest bottles of rosé, the Recanati Gris de Marselan has a lovely pink color and very gentle flavors. Serve as an aperitif or with raw fish and Asian dishes. NIS 109Kishor Rosé 2018A blend of Grenache and Cabernet Franc, this light-colored rosé in the Galilee at Kishor – a village for disabled people – is light and fresh, with floral aromas of spring flowers and good balance between fruit aromas and fresh acidity. A lovely wine. NIS 85Yatir Rosé 2018A blend of Grenache, Mourvèdre and Tempranillo grapes, the Yatir Rosé has a light-red color, fresh raspberry, peach and floral aromas, and dry fruity flavors. A perfect party wine. NIS 89.90Teperberg Essence Rosé 2018A blend of Mourvèdre, Grenache Noir and Barbera grapes, this crispy rosé has a salmon-pink color, rich fruity aromas of strawberry and roses and a well-balanced acidity. Serve with grilled fish such as salmon, and grilled vegetables, or as an aperitif. NIS 75Domaine des Christie Côtes de Provence RoséThis lovely light-pink rosé from Provence, France, is a blend of Grenache, Syrah and Cinsaut grapes. A lovely and refreshing rosé wine with gentle floral and fruity aromas. NIS 70Barkan Gewürztraminer Special Reserve 2018Aromatic and refreshing, this semi-sweet wine has a lovely straw color, presenting aromas of summer fruit and light body. NIS 75Segal Free Run ChardonnayThe first white wine in Segal’s new Free Run Collection, this is a very harmonious wine, with mineral flavors and tropical aromas as well as some oak. NIS 65Golan Heights Gamla Hashmura Viognier-Chardonnay 2017Rendering aromas of white peach, apricot and tropical fruit, this lovely blend is wonderful with foods such as salmon or sharp cheese. Perfect for this holiday and all summer long. NIS 55Bravdo Sauvignon Blanc 2018A lively, fresh wine, this Sauvignon Blanc is very crispy and smooth with gentle tropical aromas and fruity flavors. A perfect summer wine. NIS 80Carmel Vineyards Gewürztraminer 2018Launched for the holiday, this Gewürztraminer has a fresh yellow color with green hue, aromas of tropical fruit and roses and very well balanced acidity. The wine will go well with goat cheeses as well as quiches and Asian dishes. NIS 80Carmel 2Vats 2018A Mediterranean blend, this white wine is semi-dry, aromatic and fresh. Serve with light dishes or as an aperitif. NIS 60Golan Heights Har Hermon White 2018With aromas of pineapple, peach and green apple, this fresh wine is fun to drink with fish and vegetable dishes. NIS 35White Tulip 2018A blend of Gewürztraminer and Sauvignon Blanc, this wine offers aromas typical to both varietals – tropical fruit as well as fresh citrus, with flavors of lychee, guava and pomelo, a fresh finish and light straw color. Lovely. NIS 75Recanati Med Blend White 2017A blend of Colombard, Roussanne and Chardonnay grapes, this wine is very fruity and mineral, yet elegant and full of flavor. A very nice wine to drink all summer. NIS 79Kishor Viognier Misgav 2018A dry and rich white wine with complex white fruit flavors and gentle floral aromas. Serve with pasta or fish dishes as well as Asian dishes. NIS 95Teperberg Inspire Famitage 2018A blend of Dabuki, Sauvignon Blanc and Gewürztraminer grapes, the wine is dry and crispy, with noticeable aromas of the local varietal Dabuki and a well-balanced combination of the sweetness of the fruit with nice acidity. Serve with savory pies and rich cheese. NIS 60Domain Saint Prix ChablisMade by a family of winemakers from the French village of Saint Bris le Vineux in Burgundy since the 15th century, this lovely Chablis has very fresh “green” aromas with fruity hints as well as some mineral flavors. Love it. NIS 140Sanz Clasico, Verdejo ViuraVino Sanz is the oldest winery in the Rueda region of Spain. Blending age-old traditions and modern technology, the wine is made from a local varietal called Verdejo. The wine has a lovely light yellow color, well balanced acidity and aromas of white fruit and fresh-cut hay. Very nice to drink with food such as fish and cream cheeses. NIS 50

