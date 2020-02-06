Valentine's Day- perfect gifts for her, (or to indulge yourself)

Celebrate love on Valentine’s Day with a glass of pink bubbly, a few handmade pink chocolate pralines, heart-shaped gift boxes and lots of red-hot items. Yes, we know that we have Tu Be’Av, but it is in the middle of the summer – and why not celebrate love twice a year?
Bubbling love
Chocolate and champagne are a perfect pair for the most romantic evening of the year – and the Golan Heights winery introduces a special Valentine’s Day package, which includes the winery’s romantic Rosé Brut 2013 and two flute glasses. Now all you need is a box of pink pralines and the perfect spot to enjoy both. NIS 165. Available in wine stores.Couples who make it to the winery on February 14 will be able to reserve a romantic tour of the winery with a professional wine guide, a tasting of their bubblies and cheeses from the area. For reservations call (04) 969-8435.
Pretty in pink
Mishi, a boutique chocolatier from Tivon, prepared, together with Valrhona Chocolate, a collection of handmade pink chocolate pralines that are as good as they look. The special and very, very pretty pralines are made from different chocolates and filled with amazing creamy ganache in different flavors. The collection will be sold only before February 14 and only at Mishi in Kiriyat Tivon.So if you are in the neighborhood, pick one for the one you love... or for yourself. A single praline is NIS 5, a collection of six is NIS 35, and a box of nine pralines packed in a very elegant box is NIS 50. They also deliver. Mishi Chocolate Boutique, Kiryat Tivon, (03) 695-8612.
Sweet hearts
Local chocolate experts Max Brenner launch many special boxes for the holiday of love – all in new hot red boxes with many hearts. We thought the new heart-shaped Love Story 12 pralines box was perfect at NIS 82. But we also really liked the 18 praline Valentine’s Enjoy box for NIS 99, or the smaller version of nine pralines for NIS 56. There are many more options to choose from. Available in one of the brand’s stores around the country.
Guilty as charged
Celebrating the anniversary of Guilty perfume, Gucci launched recently two new limited-edition perfumes: Guilty Love for her and for him. Presenting the new line are Hollywood stars Jared Leto and Lana Del Rey, photographed in a laundromat. Guilty Love for men is oriental, mixing top notes of ginger and aromatic wood, as well as fruity notes of mandarin and pink pepper, Lavender and rosemary and the must-have vetiver. The pretty and pink Guilty Love for women is a very romantic chypre floral fragrance with top notes of bergamot, grapefruit, raspberry and narcissus; middle notes are violet, jasmine sambac and flower petals; base notes are musk, patchouli and amber. Both flasks – green for him and pink for her – are reminiscent of times gone by. Women NIS 499, Men NIS 410.
Red romance
Triumph suggests dressing up for staying at home, with their very romantic red collection, such as push-up and minimizer bras in pretty red and black lace, as well as undies and more. Prices range from NIS 70 to NIS 400. Available at HaMashbir stores and specializing underwear stores.
Open your eyes
If you plan to let your eyes say it all – get some help from Maybelline New York, which launched a new Mascara – Falsies Lash Lift – that does just that. Giving eyelashes a lift and adding volume, the result is very similar to what you get in the beauty parlor, for a fraction of the cost. The new formula lengthens the lashes and “locks” them in place for hours, while the new applicator makes application easy. NIS 40.
It’s paradise
L’oreal Paris has launched a special edition of the brand’s favorite mascara, Paradise, packed in a special container adorned with pink hearts. The great formula is the same, but the lovely hearts will make your day. NIS 75. Available in BE pharmacies and online at Guilty.co.il.
Lip smacking
Fall in love with the new and addictive collection of long-wear lipsticks by L’Oreal Paris – Les Macarons. The liquid matte lipsticks in 10 shades from brownish red to soft pinks, all have yummy dessert scents perfect for the sweetest day of the year. After their first collection – Les Chocolats – became a hit, the company now added the new collection, inspired again by the world of desserts. The pretty 10 shades – from sweet pink to raspberry, strawberry and deep purple – all become matte and will not smear when drinking and eating. The applicator makes getting a perfect finish easy even for those with two left hands. At NIS 44.90, choose two for different hours of the day. Love them.
The ruling red
Revlon has added seven new matte shades to its bestselling line Super Lustrous. Presented by our very own Gal Gadot, the lipsticks are very rich in hydrating agents, have a light texture and are easy to apply, yet thanks to the micro-fine pigments, one stroke paints a rich and intensive color that gives a perfect coat for many hours. Try the Red Rules the World shade that compliments almost everyone, it works for me. NIS 49.90.
Viva!
Opi has introduced its new spring collection of nail polish inspired by Mexico – which means that they have new reds to choose from. The new collection is made of 12 new colors, including mint, yellow, golden, coral, orange and more, but we love their new classic red Viva Opi. NIS 65.
Love your hair
Kérastase celebrates Valentine’s Day with the launch of a limited edition of their iconic Elixir Ultime hair oil in a red hot “Rouge”’ flask and with an intoxicating scent. The Elixir, made using Camellia oil as well as Marula oil, adds vitality to dull hair, giving it extra shine and softness while protecting it from the environment. Use on damp hair before drying or use a few drops daily on dry hair. NIS 149, Available only at licensed hair salons. www.kerastase.co.il
Bubbling love
Chocolate and champagne are a perfect pair for the most romantic evening of the year – and the Golan Heights winery introduces a special Valentine’s Day package, which includes the winery’s romantic Rosé Brut 2013 and two flute glasses. Now all you need is a box of pink pralines and the perfect spot to enjoy both. NIS 165. Available in wine stores.Couples who make it to the winery on February 14 will be able to reserve a romantic tour of the winery with a professional wine guide, a tasting of their bubblies and cheeses from the area. For reservations call (04) 969-8435.
Pretty in pink
Mishi, a boutique chocolatier from Tivon, prepared, together with Valrhona Chocolate, a collection of handmade pink chocolate pralines that are as good as they look. The special and very, very pretty pralines are made from different chocolates and filled with amazing creamy ganache in different flavors. The collection will be sold only before February 14 and only at Mishi in Kiriyat Tivon.So if you are in the neighborhood, pick one for the one you love... or for yourself. A single praline is NIS 5, a collection of six is NIS 35, and a box of nine pralines packed in a very elegant box is NIS 50. They also deliver. Mishi Chocolate Boutique, Kiryat Tivon, (03) 695-8612.
Sweet hearts
Local chocolate experts Max Brenner launch many special boxes for the holiday of love – all in new hot red boxes with many hearts. We thought the new heart-shaped Love Story 12 pralines box was perfect at NIS 82. But we also really liked the 18 praline Valentine’s Enjoy box for NIS 99, or the smaller version of nine pralines for NIS 56. There are many more options to choose from. Available in one of the brand’s stores around the country.
Guilty as charged
Celebrating the anniversary of Guilty perfume, Gucci launched recently two new limited-edition perfumes: Guilty Love for her and for him. Presenting the new line are Hollywood stars Jared Leto and Lana Del Rey, photographed in a laundromat. Guilty Love for men is oriental, mixing top notes of ginger and aromatic wood, as well as fruity notes of mandarin and pink pepper, Lavender and rosemary and the must-have vetiver. The pretty and pink Guilty Love for women is a very romantic chypre floral fragrance with top notes of bergamot, grapefruit, raspberry and narcissus; middle notes are violet, jasmine sambac and flower petals; base notes are musk, patchouli and amber. Both flasks – green for him and pink for her – are reminiscent of times gone by. Women NIS 499, Men NIS 410.
Red romance
Triumph suggests dressing up for staying at home, with their very romantic red collection, such as push-up and minimizer bras in pretty red and black lace, as well as undies and more. Prices range from NIS 70 to NIS 400. Available at HaMashbir stores and specializing underwear stores.
Open your eyes
If you plan to let your eyes say it all – get some help from Maybelline New York, which launched a new Mascara – Falsies Lash Lift – that does just that. Giving eyelashes a lift and adding volume, the result is very similar to what you get in the beauty parlor, for a fraction of the cost. The new formula lengthens the lashes and “locks” them in place for hours, while the new applicator makes application easy. NIS 40.
It’s paradise
L’oreal Paris has launched a special edition of the brand’s favorite mascara, Paradise, packed in a special container adorned with pink hearts. The great formula is the same, but the lovely hearts will make your day. NIS 75. Available in BE pharmacies and online at Guilty.co.il.
Lip smacking
Fall in love with the new and addictive collection of long-wear lipsticks by L’Oreal Paris – Les Macarons. The liquid matte lipsticks in 10 shades from brownish red to soft pinks, all have yummy dessert scents perfect for the sweetest day of the year. After their first collection – Les Chocolats – became a hit, the company now added the new collection, inspired again by the world of desserts. The pretty 10 shades – from sweet pink to raspberry, strawberry and deep purple – all become matte and will not smear when drinking and eating. The applicator makes getting a perfect finish easy even for those with two left hands. At NIS 44.90, choose two for different hours of the day. Love them.
The ruling red
Revlon has added seven new matte shades to its bestselling line Super Lustrous. Presented by our very own Gal Gadot, the lipsticks are very rich in hydrating agents, have a light texture and are easy to apply, yet thanks to the micro-fine pigments, one stroke paints a rich and intensive color that gives a perfect coat for many hours. Try the Red Rules the World shade that compliments almost everyone, it works for me. NIS 49.90.
Viva!
Opi has introduced its new spring collection of nail polish inspired by Mexico – which means that they have new reds to choose from. The new collection is made of 12 new colors, including mint, yellow, golden, coral, orange and more, but we love their new classic red Viva Opi. NIS 65.
Love your hair
Kérastase celebrates Valentine’s Day with the launch of a limited edition of their iconic Elixir Ultime hair oil in a red hot “Rouge”’ flask and with an intoxicating scent. The Elixir, made using Camellia oil as well as Marula oil, adds vitality to dull hair, giving it extra shine and softness while protecting it from the environment. Use on damp hair before drying or use a few drops daily on dry hair. NIS 149, Available only at licensed hair salons. www.kerastase.co.il